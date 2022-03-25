Tata Martino would not travel to Honduras with the Mexican National Team

Last minute information! Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino he would not travel to the next commitment of the Mexican National Team. This match will be against Honduras on Sunday March 27which you can enjoy through the Azteca UNO signal, aztecadeportes.com and the APP at 4:50 p.m.

Why would ‘Tata’ Martino not travel to Honduras?

One of the main reasons why the Argentine strategist of the Aztec Selection I wouldn’t take the flight to San Pedro Sula, it’s because of the problem in the right eyesame with which he has had to deal throughout his mandate with the tricolor box.

The match against the catrachos will be the penultimate match corresponding to the Classification Road to Qatar 2022 of the CONCACAF zone. If Mexico gets the victory, it practically ties its ticket to the next World Cup; If the Aztec team does not come out with the victory, it defines everything next March 30 in the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ against its counterpart from El Salvador.

Mexico drew goalless against the United States

In the match against the United States, the ‘Tata’ pupils were unable to impose their status as locals; the final score ended goalless.

Although Mexico had several opportunities to win the match, the ball could not enter. Likewise, it should be noted that Guillermo Ochoa was one of the protagonists of the match, after taking more than three shots from the North American attackers.

With this result, Canada continues with the leadership of the zone with 25 points; The United States is second with 22 points, while Mexico closes the top 3 with the same 22, only with worse goal difference than the whole of the ‘Stars and Stripes’. Everything seems to indicate that the ticket for the playoff will be disputed between Costa Rica (19pts) and Panama (18pts). The teams that no longer have a chance to attend Qatar 2022 are The Savior, Jamaica and Honduras.