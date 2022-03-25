Shawn Mendes is devastated and regrets having finished with Camila Cabello and has shown it

The talented Canadian broke off his courtship with the Cuban-American artist Camila Hair in November 2021, and since then both have gone their separate ways, but it seems that Shawn now regrets having decided to end the interpreter of ‘Havana’

Canadian singer Shawn Mendez confessed that he misses his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello a lot, after having spent many months living with her during the quarantine, in Miami Florida.

Shawn reflected on his life after his separation from Camila, through a video posted on his official Twitter account. Instagram, in which he addresses some personal struggles he faced, mentioning the following:

“You know, you don’t realize how when you’re breaking up with someone… You like to think it’s the right thing to do, you don’t realize all this shit * that comes after,” he said, stating that he feels lonely since the separation. “Who do I call when I’m having a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m… on edge? Finally, I’m really alone, and I hate that. That’s my reality, you know?” she said, implying that she regretted ending her relationship with Cabello.

These words have broken the hearts of his fans and followers of romance Shawnmila, since these clearly reflect that Shawn has been affected by the separation with Camila and not as previously many Internet users said that their relationship was only publicity for their Smash-Hit ‘Miss’