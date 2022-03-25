Saudi Arabian GP F1 2022: Possible missile attack in Jeddah, near the Saudi GP circuit

ANDthis friday the session of the Free practice for the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP has been altered by possible missile attack on the facilities of the oil company Aramco, global sponsor of F1, in Jeddah.

According to the first information, could be a Houthi attack. It would be the third week in a row that this organization has attacked Saudi Arabia’s energy facilities. This weekend The Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is ​​held in Jeddah.

During the first session this Friday, a large cloud of black smoke was seen, the result of the fire at an Aramco facility. The smell of burning spread over the track during practice, and even Max Verstappen reported on the radio that he could smell this smell.

For now, a Formula 1 spokesman said: “We are waiting for more information from the authorities about what happened.”

Results of the first free practice session

Leclerc won the first race in Bahrin (and not only that, he also took pole) and has started dominating in Jeddah. Max Verstappen is up. We’ll see if Red Bull has solved the problems that forced their respective RB18 to retire in Sakhir. While, Sergio ‘Checo’ Prez was in seventh position.

What is happening in Saudi Arabia?

To understand the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Shia Hute militants we have to go back to 2015, when this group (Hutes) took control of the capital of Yemen, San. This caused the intervention of a Saudi-led alliance and that it no longer has the support of the United States. The conflict is seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The Hutes are members of a rebel group also known as Ansar Allah (‘Supporters of God’), which adheres to a branch of Shia Islam known as Zaidism.

In recent days, the Yemeni Hute rebels staged a round of drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia directed against a liquefied natural gas plant, a water desalination plant, an oil installation and a power plant.

The conflict has reached a violent stalemate in which Saudi Arabia and its allies are unable to decide the war in their favour. Airstrikes by the Saudi coalition have decimated infrastructure and hit civilian targets in Yemen such as hospitals and wedding receptions, provoked widespread international criticism.

The war has created one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. A recent United Nations report estimated that hundreds of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced as a result of the conflict.

-With AP information

