Rumor: Fortnite’s no-build mode could be permanent

A message related to one of the most outstanding video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog returns to us. We speak in this case of Fortnite.

On this occasion, we were able to meet an interesting rumor about the absence of construction in the game. Remember that Epic Games removed this feature a few days ago for a limited time in the main mode of the game. Many fans have praised this change, while others miss building.

Dataminers have found indications that the game will permanently maintain a no-build modeincluding references like Solo – No Build Battle Royale. It seems that it is ready once the option to build is added to the title, as something optional for those who prefer it.

Finally, it should also be noted that details have been found that suggest that the mode without construction could be enabled from this week’s event. This is because the loading screens will include a message that says: “In modes with construction enabled…”

We will have to be attentive to see what is finally confirmed.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you’re interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game at this link.

