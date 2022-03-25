Roman Reigns explains how his current ‘Tribal Chief’ gimmick came about

Since making his return at SummerSlam 2020, Roman Reigns has become one of the fundamental pillars of WWE. Reigns was presented to fans with a new character heels, a facet that has suited the fighter wonderfully, who looks very comfortable on paper. Since then, accompanied by his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and his manager Paul Heyman, Reigns has been unstoppable, dominating WWE SmackDown with an iron fist.

Recently, while promoting “WWE Evil”, the new WWE original docuseries, we have been able to see the fighter out of character. In a video posted on Twitter, Reigns explained how his current gimmick from “Tribal Chief”, noting that every part of who he is has gone to his current character:

“Every experience in my career, good and bad, has shaped the character you see on #Smackdown #WWEEvil @peacockTV.”

“Every part of who I am has been put into this character, every little bump, the adversities, the growing pains, the transitions, all of that has been put into a ball and used in what you see today,” Reigns explains. in the video.

Roman Reigns accumulates a reign of 572 days as universal champion. His next rival will be the current WWE champion, Brock Lesnar. Both will be measured in a “Winner Takes All” in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday. The winner will leave the PPV with the two maximum titles of the company, which will be unified, leaving one of WWE’s main brands without its most important championship. We will have to see what the company has planned in this regard after the celebration of its biggest event.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.