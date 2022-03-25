Ricochet reveals his dream opponent at WrestleMania 38

As of today, WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet does not have a match scheduled for WrestleMania 38, but he does have several opponents in mind. During a recent appearance on “WWE Deutschland”, the Intercontinental Champion commented who he would like to face in the big event pay per view.

“I mean there are many. If I had a list of people, it would be crazy. The first person that comes to mind is Apollo. Obviously, anyone on the roster. I know that at this moment, SmackDown is a bit crowded with Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin matchesand obviously, Roman Reigns. Shinsuke he already has a match too. All the ones I have told you would be several of my dream rivals, but they already have an agreed match. “

“But, there are a lot of other people. Cedric would be a good one. Ali would be a good one. Obviously, Mistery King would be a good one. seth rollins would be a good one. That’s the thing with the roster nowadays, between Raw and SmackDown, it’s like… We have the best. You could have a list of names on the wall and take a dart and throw it at the wall and whoever goes down, especially me, it’s going to be a good fight. You can’t go wrong.”

Notably Ricochet captured the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career on March 5.. The fighter had participated in the Christmas combat called 12 Days of Christmas, which determined the number one challenger for the intercontinental belt, but was won by Sami Zayn. Johnny Knoxville entered to distract Zayn, who was about to finish off an overpowered Ricochet. But the challenger came from behind while Zayn’s attention was on Knoxville and finished him off to win by the count of three.

