Regrets the ISSSTE shortage of medicine

The ISSSTE, in a general way in the state, registers a supply of 75% in its medicines, while 100% is expected to be reached during the second half of the year.

This was reported by the medical subdelegate of this institution in the state, María Magdalena Rosales Cruz.

The Subdelegate mentioned that this shortage is an unfortunate situation that has had an impact throughout the country in the search to eradicate pharmaceutical companies that were corrupt.

Locally, Dr. Pablo Medina, director of the ISSSTE Regional Hospital in León, pointed out in an interview with this newspaper that the current shortage in this clinic can be highly variable.

“Every day the distribution of shortages is changing, one day they may be antibiotics, another day they may be painkillers and another day they may be blood pressure medications.”

There are 642 different medication codes at the institute, and as of the day before yesterday there were 32 that were not available.

These medication keys represent only a 5% shortage in this hospital, however, this situation of shortage is very dynamic because sometimes up to 100 keys can be missing and another day only 20.

These keys arrive daily at the national distribution center and this increases the capacity to give more medicines.

“I couldn’t say, today there are so many missing or what else has been missing. It has lacked everything at different times, ”she expressed.

300 SURGERIES SCHEDULED IN THE NEXT 3 MONTHS.

The director acknowledged that the delay in scheduled surgeries (that is, that they were not urgent) occurred a lot and to a large extent because of the pandemic.

He even mentioned that many of the patients who were scheduled already had their protocols expired, that is, the studies that were carried out prior to entering an operating room were already a long time old and what was recommended (and was implemented) was to redo these studies.

Today, 300 surgeries are already scheduled for the next 3 months, since the 4 operating rooms are already operating.

Three days ago, the Institute started a Zero Rejection and Zero Delay campaign, but the doctor stressed that, during the pandemic, real emergencies and oncological surgeries did not stop.