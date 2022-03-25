‘RED’: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell tell us about the songs they have done for the film | Videos | Film and Television

NET is now available on Disney+, and the world has ended up totally in love with Mei and her red panda. The new Pixar film has delighted fans from all over the world, thanks to its realistic plot -leaving aside magic, obviously- and the naturalness of all its characters.

But one of the things that has most caught the attention of NET beyond all the allegorical tone of the film, which unapologetically recounts puberty and the consequences of growing up, is its entire context. As little research is done on Domee Shiits director, you can see that the film is practically an autobiography.

Shi was also born in China, although he moved to Toronto when he was just two years old. With this pretext, it is not difficult to imagine that Mei’s preadolescence is very similar to the one that the director lived in Canada in the 2000s, Tamagochi and high school fashion included. And here one of the most curious aspects of the film comes into play: There is a boyband!

Mei’s clique is obsessed with 4*Town, the boy group that drives fans from all over the world crazy and who coincidentally will stop by Toronto in a concert that the protagonists are not willing to miss. The boys’ songs are very catchy and a real pop bomb, although it is not surprising considering that they have been composed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

According to what they say in the video on these lines, they were based on melodies from the 2000s, and in the film you can see clear references to Backstreet Boys and ‘N SYNC. Obviously, when the opportunity arose for the brothers, they did not hesitate to accept Pixar’s offer to compose the songs. True Love and Nobody Like You They are the loudest in the movie.

as a confession, Eilish talks about how she felt very represented by the characters because she was such a fan herself. In fact, any fan of the bad guy quintessential you will know that he had his entire room filled with posters of Justin Bieber. Now she seems to have perfectly captured all this fanaticism on the score, making of NET a worldwide phenomenon.

