Qantas launches new version of its epic “I Still Call Australia Home” campaign

To celebrate the reopening of the Australian borders after the passage of the pandemic and the return of international travel, Qantas has launched a new version of its epic “I Still Call Australia Home” campaign, which, since its launch in 1987, has known earn a place in Olympus among the best airline advertising in history.

Based on the theme song by local singer-songwriter Peter Allen, this year’s version is performed by Kylie Minogue, Hugh Jackman, Ash Barty, Adam Goodes, Troye Sivan, Bangarra Dance Company, Olympic swimmers Bronte Campbell and Ellie Cole, Aboriginal Elder Rene Kulitja, Qantas employees, and the company’s choir.

The ad was shot pre-COVID in locations across Australia from Hutt Lagoon in West Australia to the jagged cliffs of Cape Raoul in Tasmania, with scenes in Melbourne, Uluru, Hobaert, Sydney, Los Angeles, Tokyo and London.

Very exciting scenes are also included that show the reunion of relatives after two years of the pandemic.

“The last big Qantas commercial came as the country was rolling up its sleeves to get vaccinated so it could reconnect, and it really struck a chord. Now that borders are finally open, and staying open, it’s the perfect time to re-launch this Peter Allen classic as the national airline anthem,” said Alan Joyce, CEO of Qantas Group.

“The full version of this ad is effectively a short film that highlights Australia’s stunning natural beauty and unique culture, while celebrating Australia’s incredible resilience. After two very difficult years, we are focused on recovery and we have many exciting things in the pipeline, such as several new international destinations, decisions on new aircraft and the hiring of more staff, “he added.

From the company they highlighted that the demand for domestic travel has strengthened as of February, expecting that by this Easter capacity will exceed pre-COVID levels by 10%, when the average recovery in the second half of 2021 was 40%. .

Internationally, bookings to destinations such as Los Angeles, London and Hawaii are also above pre-pandemic levels, with another boost expected when New Zealand reopens its borders to Australians on April 12.

According to information obtained by Aviacionline through Cirium, during April Qantas will operate some 330 international flights per week, which represents an offer of 80,382 seats. This implies a recovery of 45% in the number of flights and 42% in the number of seats compared to April 2019.

Some of the main long-haul international destinations that have not been resumed are Shanghai, San Francisco and Santiago de Chile, which are initially scheduled to start in August, September and November respectively.

The first version of the “I Stil Call Australia Home” campaign was launched in 1987:

In 1994 the second version was held to coincide with the Commonwealth games that were held in Canada:

A third version, which featured the Qantas choir for the first time, was presented in 1998:

There were also different variations through the years, but this is the first time since 1998 that the entire concept of the commercial has been recreated.

To celebrate this, the company also launched a promotion called “Thanks A Million”, which offers one million tickets at special rates on 70 domestic and international routes.