Photo of Emma Watson at the BAFTA 2022 awards provokes criticism, this is how her fans defended her | entertainment pop culture
And, although for many fashionistas she shone with her dress made by the prestigious designer Oscar de la Renta, a photograph taken from a bad angle on the red carpet generated several ridicules and criticisms of Emma Watson’s physique.
Netizens criticized Emma Watson’s appearance at the 2022 BAFTAs
Unfortunately, there are many ‘haters’ on the Internet (a term that comes from the noun hater, in English); due to the anonymity and ease of expressing an opinion.
Through criticism or ridicule they devalue others and celebrities are the most affected by their status as public figures.
In many cases, celebrities do nothing to become the target of criticism and it is only enough for a poorly taken photograph to go viral.
This is how it happened to Emma Watson on her tour of the red carpet of the BAFTA 2022 awards, because while signing autographs for her fans one of them took a picture of her without posing and while talking to him.
With this expression, she did not look photogenic and more than one used the image to make fun of how the actress has aged.
In fact, some pointed out that her feminism was the cause of her physical deterioration, when in fact it is a natural process over the years:
While others attributed his appearance to the abuse of toxic substances, a statement that was made without justification or evidence:
Emma Watson fans defended her from those who called her “old” and “ugly”
Of course, in the face of hatred and criticism of her physique, more than one follower of Emma Watson decided to defend her; since aging is a natural process in every human being.
It should be remembered that the British actress is already in her thirties (she will turn 32 on April 15).
However, she rose to fame when she was an 11-year-old thanks to the film adaptation of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ (2001).
When the movie saga ended he was only 21 years old and continued to work in the industry as well as other philanthropic projects.
That is why many understand that the physique of the famous has changed, and that is that youth is not eternal.
In addition, there are those who point out that the aging of the actress should not be attributed to her feminist ideologies, since they are two extremely different aspects.
Because more than one has assured that Emma Watson looks “ugly” since she declared herself a feminist, but her followers think the opposite.
And this user ended any discussion on Twitter by commenting that a photo taken in a bad context would obviously have a bad result: