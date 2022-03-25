Pete Dunne believes that his character in WWE should change a bit

Peter Dunne made his official debut on the main WWE roster as part of SmackDown two weeks ago under the name of “Butch“. The Bruiserweight previously competed on NXT and NXT UK, where he held the Tag Team Championship with Riddle and the UK Championship. He and the RAW star also won the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

During his recent interview with My Love Letter to Wrestling’s Mark Andrews, Butch discussed his new character and stated that he’s excited for this new chapter on the blue brand.

“I want to say that is different, but I think it’s time to change a little. As I said, five years, a new beginning, why not try something new? And the thing is with me, whether it’s a name or whatever changes, that’s not really what made me win over the public in the first place, truth? She’s the… I like to think she’s the quality of work in the ring And that’s what I’m going to keep the same, of course. It’s going to get better, it’s going to get better as time goes on. so that is my perspective on it. If I can make the public feel attracted to the quality of my work in the ring, that’s what I want to continue doing,” Butch said.

Pete Dunne was welcomed onto the main roster by Sheamus and Ridge Holland, and is currently part of The Celtic Warrior alliance. The former NXT star stated that Sheamus wants to see him and Holland succeed.And he has a lot of respect for him.

“Sheamus would have been a name on that list to work with as well. He’s someone I haven’t come across much.but, we started more or less at the same time. Obviously we haven’t known each other that long, but we definitely have more in common than we think and it’s good to see how excited he is about all this too. He’s been with the company a long time and he’s still excited about the prospect and seeing how far we can go, so it’s endearing to come and see that veteran who still, you know, wants to kill him and wants my name to grow bigger and wants to help me and Ridge Holland carve out our own spot on the main rosterSo yeah, he’s a good guy.”

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.