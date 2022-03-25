Paramount will release Tom Cruise for Mission: Impossible 7. No budget limit!

This very morning we told you that through a text published in The Hollywood Reporter, it was recorded that Tom Cruise he made more profit than the very studios that made his films. In addition to that, the following has also been secured: Paramount has given the actor carte blanche so that he can do whatever he wants in the movie. Mission Impossible 7. The actor seems to be is a spending machine with really crazy ideas to build the end of the saga, and the company has already planted its white flag for Cruise to do what he sees fit, along with Christopher McQuarrie.

One of the last ideas that the protagonist has had, turns out to have a submarine as the main stage, which already tells us that we will probably see some action sequence inside that limit what can be rolled underwater and could even put the actor’s own life at stake, as is customary in the many Mission Impossible films, because the actor refuses to use doubles and not abuse digital effects to make everything seem much more real.

Carte blanche justified

This decision by Paramount to give Cruise this total creative freedom is mainly due to the fact that Mission Impossible: Fallout started with a budget of 180 million dollars and ended grossing a total of 791 million worldwideso it is expected that both the seventh and the eighth film (which will conclude the saga) have the same result at the box office.

Tom Cruise’s toy is coming to an end and an expanded universe is probably already being planned at Paramount+ so that Ethan Hunt’s adventures don’t come to an end anytime soon. Mission Impossible 7 will premiere in 2023. Before that, we will see Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.