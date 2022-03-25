Oscar 2022: Who has won the most Oscars?

LAt dawn next Sunday, March 27, the Oscar awards to the iconic Dolby Theater of the Angels. As happened in the last edition, the gala of the most important awards in the film industry has been postponed from its usual month of February to the end of March.

Although this year the Spanish cinema will be well represented thanks to Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruzwho will compete to take the statuette to Best actor and Best actress, the truth is that there are many others who have taken home more awards than usual. Do you want to know who has won the most Oscar awards in the history?

Actress with the most Oscars in history

The undisputed queen of Hollywood awards is without a doubt Katharine Hepburnsince no one, neither in the male nor female category, has managed to reach their record: four statuettes.

The interpreter won the prize for Best actress thanks to his roles in ‘Glory in a Day’ (1933), ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ (1967), ‘The Lion in Winter’ (1968) and ‘On Golden Pond’ (1981).

They follow closely with three statuettes each:

Meryl Streep with two Oscars for Best Actress and one for Best Supporting Actress.

Frances McDormand with three for Best Actress.

Ingrid Bergman with two for Best Actress and one for Best Supporting Actress.

Actor with the most Oscars in history

In the case of the male category, there are three interpreters who tie with three statuettes. Daniel Day-Lewis he is the last to enter the top thanks to his latest award for Best Actor for ‘Lincoln’ (2012); he got the other two with ‘Mi pie left’ (1989) and ‘Pozos de ambición’ (2007).

The second with record is Jack Nicholson, who has won two Oscars for Best Actor for ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ (1975) and ‘Best… As Impossible’ (1997); and one for Best Supporting Actor for ‘La Fuerza del Affection’ (1983).

Finally, Walter Brennan He won three statuettes for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Rivals’ (1936), ‘Kentucky’ (1939) and ‘The Outsider’ (1940).