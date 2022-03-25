Oscar 2022: six decades of Steven Spielberg nominations

The first time that Steven Spielberg was nominated for an Oscar he was 30 years old, the American film director had already built a career of more than a decade orchestrating television series such as “The Psychiatrist” and “Columbo”, when the feature film “Jaws » arrived in 1976, and was nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards.

Since then Spielberg, who is also an actor, has not let a decade go by without being nominated.

Among its four awards are Best Film and Best Director, adding a total of 21 nominations over six decades.

The first time one of his films won was in 1994: “Schindler’s List”, which tells the story of businessman Oskar Schindler, who saved hundreds of Jews during the holocaust, won not only the title of Best Film, but also It gave the also screenwriter the recognition as best director.

At that time, he gave a very emotional speech based on love for the two women in his life: his mother, the pianist Leah Adler, and his wife, the actress Kathleen Sue Nail.

“I have friends who have won this before, but I swear I’ve never had one,” he said in surprise upon receiving the statuette.

“I want to thank my wife, she is here with me, tonight for rescuing me 92 days in a row in Krakow, Poland last winter when things got too unbearable and my mother, who is here, is my lucky charm, who I love him very much,” he said, in addition to naming his cast, screenwriter Steven Zaillian and the survivor who told Schindler’s story in the book.

He was followed by “Saving Private Ryan”, “Munich”, “Letters from Iwo Jima” and “Lincoln”, among others, until in 2016 he was selected to be part of the Board of Governors of the Academy, a position that makes him participant in financial decisions and events in the Hollywood organization.

This 2022, with his double nomination for Best Director and Best Picture for “West Side Story” Spielberg, has become the first director to be nominated in different decades. These are the films what have been nominees by decade:

1970

“Shark”

“Encounters of the Third Kind”

1980

“Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark”

“ET the alien”

“The Color Purple”

1990

“Schindler’s List”

“Saving Private Ryan”

2000

“Munich” and “Letters from Iwo Jima”

2010

“War Horse”

“Lincoln”

“Bridge of Spies” and “The Post”

2022

West Side Story.