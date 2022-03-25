Oscar 2022: 8 Best Picture winners that no one remembers took the award

The Oscars act as a thermometer for the validity of the films and the next award ceremony is close. Those that manage to consecrate themselves can endure over time as great classics and even have a longer survival at the box office to inflate their collection. In particular, the award for Best Film, which becomes the star of all the ceremonies and is the most anticipated award.

Over the years, several feature films that won the main statuette are still remembered by the public today. Either because of his captivating stories or his outstanding performances. However, there are cases of films that surprised more than one by winning the highest recognition and many do not remember that they have won the Oscar. Perhaps because among its competitors there were other productions that generated greater expectations.

These are 8 movies that won Best Picture, but you may not remember taking home the statuette.

Around the world in 80 days (1956)

This adaptation of the Jules Verne classic stars David Niven and Mexican comedy star Mario “Cantinflas” Moreno. It narrates the adventure of the Englishman Phineas Fogg together with Passpartout to, as the title says, travel the world in just 80 days based on a bet he made with his friends.

The feature film directed by Michael Anderson won 5 statuettes at the 1957 ceremony. In addition to Best Film, it won the award for Best Soundtrack, Best Color Photography, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing.

Who did I beat: The Big Test, The 10 Commandments, Giant, and The King and Me.

Rockey (1976)

With only $1 million in budget, the project written and starring Sylvester Stallone took all the flashes of the awards ceremony that took place in 1977. The story of boxer Rocky Balboa, who goes from local fighter to star national, won the awards for Best Film, Best Editing and Best Director. In turn, it managed to be a box office success with more than US$225 million in grosses.

Who did they beat: Taxi Driver, All the President’s Men, This is my land and Network.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

Based on the play Alfred Uhry. The same author took it to the big screen with the participation of Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy in the star roles. Miss Daisy’s son hires a chauffeur to give her mother a lift after she is in an accident, however, due to her race, this unfriendly retired teacher has a distant relationship with her new driver. She won the awards for Best Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Makeup.

Who I beat: Dead Poets Society, Born on the 4th of July, My Left Foot, and Field of Dreams.

Dances with Wolves (1990)

This is the directorial debut of Kevin Costner, who also stars in it. In his first experience at the helm, he not only won Best Picture at the 1991 Oscars, but also managed to win another six awards.

It narrates the experiences of John Dunbar, an American lieutenant who during the Civil War is sent to a post on the border of the territory of the Sioux people. In his new work, he will forge a bond of understanding and respect between both sides.

Who won them: Ghost, the shadow of love, Awakenings, Good boys and The godfather III.

Passionate Shakespeare (1998)

The feature film directed by John Madden was the surprise at the Academy Awards in 1999. In total it won six awards: Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Soundtrack, Best Art Direction and best costume design

A young William Shakespeare, played by Ralph Fiennes, seeks inspiration for his new play, Romeo and Ethel. His muse will be Lady Viola (Gwineth Paltrow) with whom he will maintain a secret affair. The cast features stars like Geoffrey Rush, Colin Firth and Ben Affleck.

Who did he beat: Life is Beautiful, The Thin Red Line, Saving Private Ryan and Elizabeth.

Chicago (2002)

The legendary Broadway musical hit the movies in 2002 and was a sensation at the Oscars. The story of Roxy Heart (Rene Zellweger) won six statuettes and was the most successful in the 2003 edition. Her cast included other figures: Richard Gere, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Queen Latiifah, John C. Reilly and Lucy Liu.

Who I beat: Gangs of New York, The Pianist, The Hours and The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

Crash (2004)

Four stories that somehow end up intersecting. With the participation of notable Hollywood stars, such as Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle, Matt Dillon and Brendan Fraser, he won three statuettes. In addition to the main one, it won Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing.

Who did I beat: Capote, Brokeback Mountain, Munich, and Goodnight and Good Luck.

Argus (2012)

Another case of actors who take on the role of direction and enter through the front door. Ben Affleck starred in and directed this historical thriller and won the Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Editing awards.

It tells the true story of an operation carried out by the CIA and the Canadian government to rescue six American diplomats who are hiding in the Canadian embassy in Tehran.