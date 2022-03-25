‘Only murders in the building’: Season 2 arriving in June on Disney +

Only murders in the building became one of the best series of the past 2021. Bringing together Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, a thriller mixed with comedy was signed that undoubtedly represents very closely what many viewers reply when they get hooked on an interesting podcast about mystery and crime. When season 2 was confirmed, the public exploded with happiness on social networks, and now it is confirmed, from the same Disney+that this new batch of episodes will arrive on June 28 to the platform.

Steve Martin and John Hoffman are the creators of this series and will also serve as executive producers alongside Martin Short, Selena Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. as of today not that much content has been seen about season 2 from Only murders in the building and, certainly, it is something worrying, because there are many renowned fictions that are taking the habit of showing only what is fair and necessary in their stories, rushing the moment of their premiere as much as possible.

But still no trailer

An example of this would be Thor: Love and Thunderwhich opens next July and has now started a series of reshoots with Christian bale, and we haven’t seen a trailer yet. Although there is no need to panic either because, as we said, the premieres of these projects are just around the corner and it would be terrible bad luck if they were delayed (fingers crossed).

season 2 of Only murders in the building could jump to new stories beyond the Arconiaopening the way for the protagonists to explore crime in New York, a city that has been shown on multiple occasions to be truly problematic and that it is better to be very careful.