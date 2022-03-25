News: Minecraft Snapshot 22w12a: The Warden and the Boat Transport Fortnite INTEL

Help us fund the site: Combine business with pleasure and enjoy NewsVideoGames.com without ads by becoming a VIP! Or add NewsVideoGames.com in your exceptions, we do not abuse ads

A new snapshot was released this Thursday, Minecraft snapshot version 22w12a. This version adds 2 highly anticipated elements in this Release 1.19: The Guardian, which we had already been able to discover in the experimental version, and the ship with a chest.

The Guardian





The Warden is the new monster master of the Deep Dark, this very dark underground biome found in deep caves.

The Guardian does not appear like other mobs, the deep darkness is a biome empty of mobs, there are no animals or monsters in this biome. But when we walk through the biome carelessly, our moves will be picked up by many that will activate and activate around us, and if by bad luck a Sculk Howler is nearby, it will activate in turn, which risks waking up the terrible Guardian! !



The Guardian does not appear immediately, during the first activation of the Sculk Howler, you will hear the Guardian’s screams echoing in the distance, but if the vibrations repeat, after 3 times the Guardian will come hunting you. The Guardian’s appearance is unique in the game: he literally comes out of the ground, even if there is a player next to him:





Luckily for us, the Guardian is blind, he can’t see us… which doesn’t mean he can’t detect us, his other senses are highly developed:

Through its sense of touch: if we touch it, if we run into it, it will detect us immediately.

Through its smell: If we are too close to it, it is capable of smelling us and therefore attacking us, so it is better to get away from it.

But even from a distance, it can still find us, through our vibrations: every action, every movement can generate a vibration detectable by the Guardian.

When the warden detects a vibration, he gets angry, launches a great roar: it is a sign that it is time to take refuge as soon as possible if he wants to survive:



We then hear the sound of his heart, audible continuously, speeding up, then continuing with an extremely violent attack, capable of killing an unarmored player in one hit (15 attack hearts). And even with a powerful Netherite armor, his attacks will kill us very quickly in 2 hits: in fact, he will quickly chain his attacks, you won’t even have time to recover your life points before dying.



Killing him is also not an option, with his 250 hearts of life he is almost immortal, you probably won’t have time to kill him before he attacks you himself to kill you in 1 or 2 hits. Also, killing it is of little interest since it doesn’t drop any loot.

Running away is also not a solution, as he moves fast, very fast, faster than you, even while running. Therefore, the best solution is to be forgotten, keep quiet, move crouched down so as not to emit any vibration. Also remember to illuminate the room to know where the Guardian is at all times… a precaution that has its limits, since after the appearance of the Guardian your vision will periodically darken, and even the torches will stop lighting:





This is the effect of the Darkness potion that is applied continuously when we are close to the Guardian, this effect reduces our vision at regular intervals:



Impossible to cheat with a night vision potion, because even the sight distance is reduced when affected by this spell:



Fortunately, the Guardian remains visible in the dark, even without a flashlight: his heart lights up to the rhythm of his beat:





In complete darkness, it becomes possible to see your heart light up regularly and thus know its position:



Note that a new option reduces the darkness effect generated by Warden. This new option is found on the accessibility options screen:





In the worst case, it is even possible to completely disable these pulsations of darkness:



If the deep dark biome is empty of mobs, it is likely that Warden has already killed them all, because when Warden moves away from his birth biome and meets other mobs, he will make a real carnage: every mob that moves will cause a vibration. that will make the Guardian angry, so the latter will attack all other mobs to kill them one by one:







The Guardian is able to avoid the most common defenses:

It is able to detect invisible entities as they continue to create vibrations.

His attacks go through shields.

He has a long range melee attack, so you can’t hit him while dodging his attacks.

is immune to lava

Therefore, the best solution is to hide and wait quietly. After 60 seconds of no vibration, the Guardian will naturally burrow back into the ground, then it will take another 3 detections by the howler to bring it back.

There is another strategy, planned by the developers, to distract the Guardian: projectiles. By creating a vibration away from us, it is possible to draw the Guardian away from us. But be careful: if you use the projectiles too often (less than 5 seconds between 2 projectiles), the Warden will automatically detect the launcher of these projectiles and attack you immediately.

As with all other mobs, it is also possible to spawn the guardian using a mob egg:



The ship with a trunk

The chest boat is a new means of transportation in the game, visually it is a simple boat that already had 2 places, but with a chest in the second place.





It is actually a new means of transportation that lands directly with a trunk inside. It exists in the 7 species of wood existing in the game:



It is made very logically by combining a normal ship with a chest:



So there are 7 ship items with a chest:



The capacity of the safe on the ship is the same as that of a normal safe (individual safe), that is, 27 slots. To access chest 2 inventory solutions:

From outside the boat, crouch down (escape) then right click on the chest to open it (without sneaking, right click takes us to the boat)

When we are sitting on the ship, we only have to use the key to open our inventory: we also have access to the ship’s inventory:

Otherwise, the chest ship works like the [item=]minecart with a chest[/item] o a normal chest: breaking it will drop its contents on the neck, it is possible to make it interact with or .

The swift sneak enchantment

This is a new enchantment in the game, the first enchantment to apply exclusively to mail: The Swift Sneak enchantment allows you to move faster when sneaking while crouched:





When we crouch our movement speed is drastically reduced (only 30% of normal movement speed). Thanks to this enchantment it is possible to increase this movement speed. He has 3 levels, allowing him to move faster and faster as levels increase (+15% speed per level), up to 75% of normal movement speed at level 3.

It is possible, via commands, to increase this speed up to normal movement speed at level 5. However, it is not possible to move faster than normal, even at levels higher than 5.

This enchantment was already available in the experimental version, but it affected boots (and was incompatible with other boot enchantments). In this snapshot, it now affects leggings, so it no longer has an incompatibility problem.

Other news

Leaf blocks can now be submerged in water (meaning they can be placed under water without destroying the water block).

This change should be useful for the generation of future mangroves that will have their feet in the water. However, this change affects all types of leaves, it is not limited to mangrove leaves, unlike young mangrove shoots which are the only ones that are watered.

It is now possible to use the Ctrl+… shortcuts in text editors (book, panel) to facilitate editing: Ctrl+Backspace to delete a whole word Ctrl+Arrows to move from one word to another Ctrl+Home or Ctrl+End to go directly to the beginning or end of the text



Error correction

Thirty bugs have been fixed in this snapshot, the main ones being:

Fixed some minor graphical bugs.

Fixed some AI issues for minor mobs.

Fixed map color issues for new mangrove wood blocks.

etc.

You can try this snapshot now by clicking “Try Snapshot” from the NewsVideoGames.com launcher. If you want to try this snapshot, it is recommended to backup your worlds, as snapshots are unstable versions that risk corrupting your world.