“National Puppy Day”: Jennifer Aniston celebrated her dog Lord Chesterfield

UNITED STATES-. Wednesday, March 23 was the National Puppy Day on United Statesand although Jennifer Aniston Unsure if this is a real holiday, the actress jumps at every opportunity to celebrate her canine friends. The Friends star shared in her stories from Instagram adorable photos and videos of your dog, lord chesterfieldwhen I was a little boy.

“I don’t know if ‘National Puppy Day’ is a real holiday… but I’ll take any excuse to post a Chesterfield memorabilia,” he wrote. Aniston on the first photo, which shows lord chesterfield when a puppy The Morning Show star then shared a close-up photo of the cute pup, adding a heart emoji.

Aniston She also included an emotional old photo of her and her late dog Dolly, who passed away in 2019, looking into each other’s eyes. “Hello! I’m Jen and your name…? Dolly. It’s fine. Copy that. I miss this little girl,” the actress wrote about the photo. The star previously owned another dog, a Welsh corgi-terrier mix named normanwho died in 2011.

Jennifer Aniston is a fan of animals

In 2019, after the death of Dolly, Aniston She said she wanted another puppy. “My friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photos of animals in need of homes. And by the way, if she could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, she would. But I have to be very sensitive with Clyde and Sophie because it’s about whether they’re going to be happy.”

lord chesterfield joined the family of Aniston in October 2020. Last year the actress shared a series of sweet images on Instagram to celebrate the first anniversary of their adoption. “A year with my lovable, squeezable, I’ll call him… talkative (barks into the air), affectionate and not so little anymore Lord Chesterfield,” he wrote. The star also has a white pit bull named sophie and a gray schnauzer mix named clyde.