Multiple Sclerosis: early treatment according to the needs of each patient

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system. In Spain, some 55,000 people1 They live with this pathology. In fact, each year 1,900 are diagnosedtwo new cases in our country. The exact origin of MS is still unknown, but it is suspected to be caused by genetic and environmental factors.two.

Miguel Ángel Llaneza, head of the Neurology Service of the Neuroscience Clinical Management Area of ​​the Central University Hospital of Asturias

Early and individualized diagnosis is essential for its approach3. In this sense, the average age of diagnosis is between 20 and 40 years.4, although it can manifest at any age. By sex, the pathology affects a greater number of women than men in an approximate proportion of two out of three6.

In recent years, there has been a great advance in the treatment of this disease, thanks to the appearance of pioneering therapies that allow better management of the disease. However, although great advances have been made in the treatment of MS, there is still no cure and no therapies that have been shown to stop or reverse the progression of the disease. That’s why Biogen continues to conduct MS clinical trials with the goal of reversing disability, repairing damage, and addressing other unmet needs in this disease.

Early detection, key to improving the development of MS

In MS coexist inflammatory and degenerative phenomena, but it is in the initial phases when inflammatory processes predominate, in which current treatments act trying to delay the evolution of the disease. In the words of Miguel Ángel Llaneza, head of the Neurology Service of the Neuroscience Clinical Management Area of ​​the Central University Hospital of Asturias: “It has been widely demonstrated that early treatment, using the most appropriate drug for each patient, changes the natural history of the disease and delays the development of disability inherent to its temporal evolution”.

Personalized approach and planning of vital events

Multiple sclerosis is a complex pathology in which patients experience a different set of symptoms7. There is no single MS, rather it is a heterogeneous pathology with different modalities based on the evolution of the disease. Therefore, it is important to identify the needs of each patient to choose the appropriate approach individually, since the experience and evolution of the disease is different for all of them.

MS therefore requires personalized treatment. Not only based on the heterogeneity of the pathology, which is different in each patient, but also in relation to lifestyle, personal and professional goals at each stage of the patients’ lives. The key, according to specialists, lies in choosing the most appropriate option for each patient based on their life stage (pregnancy, lactation, professional dedication, etc.), without losing sight of the effectiveness in managing the disease.

Dr. José Manuel García Domínguez, neurologist at the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón

“We must take into account the moment each patient lives to determine the treatment that should be followed without compromising efficacy. Early planning of vital events is absolutely essential, fundamentally the gestational desire. The patient with multiple sclerosis is a young, informed patient with broad life expectancies that must be considered when making therapeutic decisions. Choosing a treatment that is not adapted to the patient’s life situation has been related to a clear decrease in adherence and, therefore, to worse health outcomes”, comments the Dr. José Manuel García Domínguez, neurologist at the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón.

Choice of treatment: immune system and immunological footprint

In the approach to MS, factors such as the impact of therapies on the patient’s immune system and their “immunological footprint” are also taken into account. Regarding the first of the factors, the Dr Llaneza points out that: “We currently have therapies with great anti-inflammatory capacity and acceptable risk profiles, taking into account the seriousness of the disease, with immunomodulatory or immunosuppressive mechanisms of action.”

As for the ‘immunological footprint’ produced by drugs in patients’ bodies, the Dr Llaneza comments that: “The temporary duration of the situation of immunosuppression generated by drugs can not only entail certain risks in the medium or long term, but also condition the subsequent use of other drugs that also have a certain immunosuppressive effect so that this aspect always It must be taken into account when we decide to use a certain treatment”.

Experience in real clinical practice in a disease as heterogeneous as MS is also helpful when it comes to better understanding its evolution and choosing the best approach according to the needs of each patient. Thus, the Dr. Jose Manuel Dominguez concludes that: “The information from real life data is absolutely valuable for the management of our patients since it provides data on special populations not reflected in clinical trials, long-term results; o Allow indirect comparisons between different treatments. We must be very careful in this last sense and assess studies with high methodological quality”.

REFERENCES:

1. Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN). Available at: https://www.sen.es/saladeprensa/pdf/Link291.pdf[ Último acceso: marzo 2022]

2. Spanish Association of Multiple Sclerosis (AEDEM-COCEMFE). Available at: https://aedem.org/esclerosis-múltiple/causas-de-la-esclerosis-múltiple/144-esclerosis-múltiple [Último acceso: marzo 2022] [Último acceso: marzo 2022]

3. Ibid.

4. Spanish Association of Multiple Sclerosis (ADEM-COCEMFE). Available at: https://aedem.org/noticias-asociaciones/196-andalucia-asociacion/3328-andalucía-manifiesto-de-fedema-y-actividades-de-sus-asociaciones-en-el-día-mundial-de -the-em-2017 [Último acceso: marzo 2022]

5. Ibid.

6. Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN). Available at: https://www.sen.es/saladeprensa/pdf/Link204.pdf [Último acceso: marzo 2022]

7. Spanish Association of Multiple Sclerosis (ADEM-COCEMFE). Available at: https://aedem.org/esclerosis-múltiple/¿qué-es-la-esclerosis-múltiple [Último acceso marzo 2022] 8 Spanish Association of Multiple Sclerosis (ADEM-COCEMFE). Available at: https://aedem.org/esclerosis-múltiple/síntomas-de-la-esclerosis-múltiple[AccessedMarch202[Últimoaccesomarzo202

This content has been developed by UE Studio, a creative branded content and content marketing firm from Unidad Editorial, for LEO Pharma.