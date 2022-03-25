‘Moon Knight’: the best movies and series where Oscar Isaac worked

“Moon Knight” is less than a week away from its premiere through the Disney Plus streaming platform, the series will narrate the misadventures of Marc Spector, a tormented character who has a dissociative identity disorder and who acts as an antihero with the alias of Moon Knight.

Faced with such a complex character, totally different from the conventional heroes that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has presented, what better actor than Oscar Isaac, who has enough experience to play the misfit Marc Spector. Given this, an irrefutable proof of his work are the different movies and series where he has been able to work, which show his skills as an important and respected Hollywood actor. Therefore, here is a list of movies and series where he worked.

A brilliant acting career

“Scenes from Marriage” (2021)

The dramatic miniseries produced by HBO brought out the incredible acting work of Oscar Isaac. This short series narrates the life of a married couple, formed by Isaac and Jessica Chastain, full of reflections, monotony, hate and divorce.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015)

Within the latest trilogy of “Star Wars”, one of the characters that can be rescued the most is Poe Dameron, a pilot who in his past served as a commander of the New Republic and later claims to be part of the Resistance during the conflict with the First Order. The character had sporadic appearances, but managed to captivate the public along with his companion, the android BB-8. The trilogy was not to the liking of many fans, but something remarkable is the work of Oscar Isaac, playing the human pilot.

“Ballad of a Common Man” (2013)

Oscar Isaac plays Llewyn Davis, a young folk music singer struggling to become a renowned artist. The film, by the Cohen brothers, takes place over a week of the evil singer in Greenwich Village in 1961. A story where Isaac shows a great performance.

“Dune”(2021)

One of the recent films produced by HBO that seeks to become a saga. The film by famed director Denis Villeneuve is nominated for 10 Oscars. As if that were not enough, it has the participation of a large cast of renowned actors, among which Oscar Isaac stands out, who plays a leader of a powerful noble family, which is sent to a desert planet to supervise the production of the most essential to the universe. Isaac plays Timothée Chalamet’s father.

“Suburbicon”

Isaac has a short role in this film, where he shares a scene with Matt Damon and Julianne Moore. The George Clooney-directed film is set in the life of a 1950s suburban community, which balks at an African-American family moving into the neighborhood, bringing with it a series of violent acts.

“Drive”

The film directed by Nicholas Winding Refn is one of the most acclaimed films of Ryan Gosling’s career, who plays a lonely stuntman and robbery driver. The conflict begins when he meets Irene, a single mother, and tries to maintain a love relationship with her wife. After a series of events, her husband of the blonde girl, played by Oscar Isaac, is released from prison with some pending debts, which link the driver and the ex-convict named Standard to a suicide robbery.

“Sucker Punch”

In the science fiction film directed by Zack Snyder, Oscar Isaac has the antagonistic role playing Blue Jones, a head of operations at the psychiatric hospital, while in the fantasies of the film’s protagonist, Babydoll, Isaac is a mobster who operates a brothel

“ex-machine”

One of the most significant and important films of Oscar Isaac’s career. It tells the story of Caleb, an inventor who meets in the mysterious residence of Nathan, an important scientist who created Ava, an android with unusual artificial intelligence. The story will revolve around the internal conflicts of Oscar Isaac as Nathan, and discover if Ava has a conscience, as well as a cunning that can make her a threat to the protagonists.

“Annihilation”

Without a doubt, one of the most surreal science fiction movies, which will give the viewer a lot to think about. The film follows the story of Lena, a biologist who is sent to an area infected by creatures beyond human explanation, where Kane, her husband, played by Oscar Isaac, also disappeared. Throughout the film, Lena will find out why her husband did not return from the mission, as well as a revealing otherworldly truth.

“Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse” and “X-men: Apocalypse”

Before entering the UCM as Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac had already participated in the Marvel Universe. In “Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse” he briefly plays a crucial character for the multiverse and the sequel to this film, Miguel O’hara, also known as Spider-man 2099. On the other hand, in “X-men : Apocalypse,” takes on the role of the film’s main villain, Em Sabah Nur, also known as Apocalypse.

