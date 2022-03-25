Mexico vs. United States (0-0): Summary | Cardiac tie in the Azteca

Enrique Martinez Villar

Aztec stadium / 24.03.2022 21:55:46





If there was no Aztecazo by United States It was thanks to William Ochoa. The archer was the hero of the Mexican team who did not know how to weigh down the colossus of Santa Úrsula and with a goalless draw leaves his future in the next World Cup for the visit to Honduras next Sunday.

Tata Martino’s team had a hard time having the ball in their possession, the stars and stripes had it and put Memo in trouble, who looked impressive under the three posts and put on the hero costume.

Three goal clears were the ones that Ochoa saved in the first half, but the one that earned the most praise even from his detractors was a one-on-one against Pulisic which he covered with his chest. The Azteca surrendered to the goalkeeper of the America.

Mexico was coping with the actions, some offensive attempts taking advantage of the speed of Tecate and Chuckybut no dangerous play that made the Americans tremble.

The visitors got tired with the passing of the minutes, the height took its toll on them and El Tri went with everything to the frontbut the imagination did not give them to create plays of real danger or that at least went to goal.

The tecatito was lost throughout the complement, true to his habit when he plays with the Selection and that is why Tata made changes trying to do something, that with these modifications seek to extinguish the cry of “outside daddy”.

Mexico he could not even against a completely dedicated North American team at the end of the game, Berhalter he resigned from the party, closed it down and the Aztecs lacked ingenuity.

El Tri has no punch in attackthe trident that made illusion with Chucky, Raul and Coronait is simply not lethal and classification is only achieved based on goals, which this team does not have, at least in the tie.

The result brings them closer to direct classification at world because both have 22 points, three away from each other. Costa Ricawho now owns the ticket to Repechage.

​