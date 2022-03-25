Mary Jane Watson in Fortnite: Skin now available; prices and details

Finally mary jane watsonfrom Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, has come to fortnite battle royale with your own skin in the new Season 2: Resistance of Chapter 3. The classic mj It is now available in the object store of any of the Epic Games video game platforms, both in Spain and in the rest of the world. Next here we tell you all the details, prices and accessories included in this aspect.

“You know what, tiger? You just won the lottery!” Not one you want to miss, the classic Mary Jane Watson has arrived. Get her outfit including the Chords Archnid Back Bling and Pickaxe from the Shop now. pic.twitter.com/9RwLyWMM8F— Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) March 24, 2022

How to get the Mary Jane Watson skin in Fortnite? – Prices and contents

You know what, tiger? You just won the lottery!

Marvel’s Mary Jane Watson skin and her various cosmetics are available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting on Thursday March 24 from 2022 at 01:00 CET. We can find the Mary Jane Watson ensemble in its own featured section of the store and can be acquire in exchange for turkeys in absolutely item shop all platforms of the video game.

This is the mary jane watson outfitits accessories in Fortnite and all its prices:

Mary Jane Watson costume: for 1,500 paVos; also includes the Chords Archenid ​​pickaxe (which is also a backpacking accessory).

It should be noted that with the arrival of Mary Jane Watson, the classic trio of Spider-Man has already reunited in Fortnite (a few months ago we had the MJ from Spider-Man: No Way Home in the game). In fact, the Green Goblin skin set has returned to the store Limited Time with the premiere of this new MJ.

As always, if you want to get this skin, we recommend you get hold of it quickly so you don’t let it slip away. In addition, we point out that this suit and its objects are only static and do not provide any kind of playable advantage in Fortnite game modes.

Remember that you can visit our complete guide to know the best tips and tricks and easily overcome all the challenges of the season. Fortnite is a Battle Royale that is free to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch and devices Androidyou can read our analysis.