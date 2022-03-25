Machine Gun Kelly fans theorize about the heartbeat in the song ‘Twin Flame’

ads

Machine Gun Kelly fans’ heads are spinning over a possible Easter egg in their new song “Twin Flame.”

Around the 2:50 mark of the pop-punk ballad, which is titled after the pet names of MGK and fiancée Megan Fox, there seems to be the sound of a heartbeat.

Several people online have already begun to speculate in the hours since the song came out on Friday morning as to who the heartbeat belongs to.

“MGK Twin Flame’s new song has a beat in it. Megan Fox is pregnant. you heard it here first friends,” one person tweeted.

“Megan Fox is pregnant or had a miscarriage. That’s my guess on the heartbeat in the twin flame! another agreed.

However, one fan disputed that theory, tweeting, “I’m a labor and delivery nurse, I promise you a twin flame heartbeat is not a baby heartbeat.”

Others theorized if the heartbeat belonged to Kelly’s father, who died in July 2020.

“I think the heartbeat at the end of Twin Flame was K’s father’s last… ‘Go to sleep, I’ll see you in my dreams. ‘This changes everything now that I have to free you.’ 😭😭 #MainstreamSellout,” one listener tweeted.

Some MGK fans wondered if the singer was joking with a pregnancy announcement. Getty Images for Machine Gun Kel

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, was cryptic about who the heartbeat belongs to during an Instagram Live Friday, but shared that it had a deeper meaning.

“[That was something that] In fact, I was wondering if anyone would notice, so I’m going to allege the fifth one and let you guys guess what it is,” he said. “But yeah, it’s… it’s hard to talk about that.”

The lyrics of “Twin Flame” give an intimate look inside the rocker’s mind and also feature a private recording of him and Fox.

The interaction begins at the 2:04 mark when MGK says, “I feel like I’m leaving here.”

The 35-year-old “Transformers” star then asks, “Feeling like what?” to which Kelly replies, “You and I can drive somewhere, we can go.”

Fox then replies, “Okay, I love you.”

The couple got engaged in January after dating for nearly two years. The actress was previously married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children. Kelly, for her part, has a daughter from a previous relationship.

