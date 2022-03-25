Little mouse piñatas was an exercise in freedom of expression: Yesenia Rojo

Culiacan. Without-. “In order for a human rights complaint to be filed, it must be against acts of authority and we are not an authority, and it denounces why? It was an exercise of freedom of expression” said Yesenia Rojo Carrizosa, legal representative of People United AC.

This, after the declarations of the Director of Tourism of Culiacán, Alma Elenes, where assured file a series of complaints for using his image in a pinata of rat that was exhibited in a demonstration against the mayor Estrada Ferreiro.

Yesenia Rojo Carrizosa, assured that those who have pointed her out, it is because they have very verifiable arguments, however, she said that if she believes it is necessary to start the judgmentlet the process begin.

“Let them start it, but point it out directly, personalize it, because you cannot file a complaint without saying who you are filing it with, you will already know how to defend yourself” Indian.

Rojo Carrizosa, mentioned that she has been the only one who has shown dissatisfaction for being exhibited in that way.

“She asked to speak to the group and no one wanted to speak to her and it was after that that she came out to say those statements”commented.

A few days ago, the municipal official pointed out that having been exhibited in a demonstration against the city council had caused moral damage.