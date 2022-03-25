Lessons from Mexico’s draw against the United States

At ESPN Digital we leave you the lessons that the Mexican team had after the first of three games that they will face on this FIFA date

The Mexico national team did not get the field of Aztec stadium will weigh on Thursday night by drawing goalless with their biggest rival in the area, United States.

The Aztec team had in the last minutes of the match the opportunity to snatch the second position of the Octagonal Final from the Stars and Stripes team and put them in trouble in the search for a ticket to the World Cup Qatar 2022. However, those led by Gerardo Martino they were unable to resolve the encounter.

Mexico is still alive thanks to Ochoa

Memo Ochoa he put on his super hero cape again by preventing the fall of the national arch on three important occasions.

Christian Pulisic was about to become the villain for the tricolor team again, but the veteran goalkeeper was once again the figure and was in the perfect place to avoid Mexico’s first loss at home against the Americans.

Ochoa was important throughout the game, because tonight he left the small area and had a couple of important actions by intercepting some crosses from the rival team.

Guillermo Ochoa and Christian Pulisic after the draw at the Azteca Stadium between Mexico and the United States. imago7

Jorge Sánchez should not be a starter

A ball recovered in a one-on-one against Christian Pulisic and a correct cross for 90 minutes was the most important thing the player from the America. However, this does not make up the numbers and the flaws that he also added throughout the match.

During tonight’s engagement Jorge Sanchez he made seven crosses, only one of which found a clear target, while the other six sailed past Zack Steffen’s goal.

Jorge Sánchez was the protagonist in Pulisic’s most important failure, as he was able to finish off thanks to the poor mark on the right side. His rival won his back and if it hadn’t been for his poor shot and Ochoa’s intervention, tonight’s result would have been different.

Jorge formed a good duo with Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona, but his mistakes came in his final decisions. Like the rest of the team, he did not weigh in the last quarter of the rival field.

HH forgets about good football with El Tri

Hector Herrera has taken the palms with the Atletico Madrid, where he secured ownership in recent months and the press has listed him as an important piece of Diego ‘Cholo’ Simeone’s team. This is left aside when he puts on the shirt of the Mexican team, because he did not manage to transcend in the same way as he does in his club.

Throughout the game he had four turnovers, was only able to win four of 10 ground duels and did not win a single ball over the top.

He was one of the most precise men of the Mexican team, as he achieved an effectiveness of 94 percent of successful passes and throughout the game he only missed three times.

The lowest and most critical point was lying on the ground on the two occasions that he tried to take the ball from Gio Reyna, who came from the edge of the large area of ​​his own field and beat five Mexican rivals, twice he beat HH .

Johan has to be a starter

The Mexican fans have requested ownership of Johan Vazquez before the bad moment that Héctor Moreno is going through and the illness of Nestor Araujo, so he took the opportunity and delivered in good form against the United States. He was participative, in the set pieces in the rival field he became one more attacker and had the opportunity to finish off once, although his attempt went over the goal.

Although it was not his best commitment with the national jersey, it was better than the last performances that Héctor Moreno has had, so he can fight for ownership with Néstor Araujo.

Giovani Reyna and Edson Álvarez, two protagonists in the match between Mexico and the United States in the tie for Qatar 2022. imago7

Mexico cannot violate the US goal

The Selection of United States has become a puzzle for the team he leads Gerardo MartinoWell, tonight they reached four commitments in a row without being able to beat their greatest rival.

Mexico succumbed in the finals of the Nations League and Gold Cup, and World Cup qualifiers, so this tie seems positive and they showed their best version in recent commitments.

This was the only commitment of the four that was held on Mexican soil and they took advantage of the height advantage that exists in Mexico City to a certain extent, an important factor that affected the performance of the rival during the second half. In the end, the draw could seem like a positive result after the string of setbacks they had against the North American team.