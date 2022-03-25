Laura Escanes mimics the Kardashian-style hairstyle that remains years

What fringe is best according to the shape of your face?

If you have an account on any of the social media platforms, it is literally impossible for you not to have heard about the ‘sarao’ that was staged yesterday in Madrid. The capital hosted, one more year, the Idol Awards gala. And to this they were invited, practically, all the influencer world of our country. From Dulceida to María Pombo, passing through Susana Bicho, Anna Padilla and Laura Escanes. And it is the look of the latter that we want to focus on today. More specifically, in the choice of hairstyle trend which, of course, we have a lot to talk about.

Laura Escanes’ high ponytail at the Idol Awards

Surely you know it better than us at this point, but it should be remembered that there are a series of hair techniques by which to achieve stylize facial features. In terms of hairstyle, we talk about the higher and polished buns and pigtailsa recurring member of the Kardashian-Jenners, of Ariana Grande, as well as of Ester Expósito and now also of Laura Escanes.

@lauraescanesInstagram

And yes, the Catalan ‘influencer’ -who, by the way, has won the award for which she was nominated at said gala- has opted for a very ‘Kardashian’ high ponytail that, by causing a ‘lifting’ effect in eyes and cheekbonesremaining years. On the other hand, it is also a trendy updo that suits all hair types, whether straight, curly or wavy. The trick lies in the way that the hair has to be polished back, well stretched and with that impeccable air where not a single hair seems to be out of place.

As we are told from GHDinspiration comes from “90s aesthetic“, which is characterized precisely by “the polished, stylish and sophisticated updos“. Laura’s hairstyle in question was executed by the stylist Bosco Montesinos, who used the firm’s iconic products to achieve this result. First, the ‘Perfect Ending’ hairspray to create the semi-updo with fixation. Then, the straightening ‘Straight On’ and, finally, the fixer ‘Shiny Ever After’, which also adds shine.

In fact, it has been a very popular style in the ‘photocall’ of the Ídolo Awards because not only Laura Escanes has shown off this. As well Martha Sierra he has surrendered to it, as it is one of his flagship styles; as well as Anabel Hernandezwhich has gone one step further and has collected the high ponytail in the purest Samurai style.

Sergio R. MorenoGetty Images

Sergio R. MorenoGetty Images

Yes, if you want to get to summer with hairit is advisable that you do not abuse this type of hairstyles so high and straps. According to experts, and innumerable beauty portals throughout the world, these are some of the risks involving the polished updos:

capillary breakage. This occurs for two reasons. On the one hand, the colotero that you use to hold it very tight, which can cause friction and, being located in the same place continuously, causes that area to be more prone to breakage. On the other, the fact that the tightness is excessiveattached to fixing products too strong. Premature fall. Of course, hair loss is another risk that you expose yourself to if you abuse this type of ponytail. This unfortunate consequence is due to the fact that when looking very tight pigtailswhat we are doing is damage the hair follicle. There have also been cases of microcalvas, itching, redness, stinging, folliculitis with pus and even irregularities on the scalp. Headache. More than a disadvantage, it is an unpleasant inconvenience. When buffing the hair back to make it as pristine as possible, we pull hard on the scalp. For many people this can cause severe headaches and even migraines.

In summary, although it is a very nice and flattering trend hairstyle, it is better that you do not abuse it. You already know that, like everything, excess is not good.

