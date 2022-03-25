launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

The Galaxy A53 5G has arrived in Mexico. It brings with it three main features: AMOLED screen, water resistance, and 5G connectivity, and also marks the arrival of Samsung’s new mid-range.

The Galaxy A53 5G has an official price in Mexico of 10,999 pesosnow available at the Samsung Store, physical Samsung stores and other authorized resellers of Samsung products in the country.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in Mexico, technical characteristics

Galaxy A53 5G Dimensions and weight 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1mm 189 grams Screen 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FullHD+ resolution 120 Hz refresh rate hole in screen Gorilla Glass 5 protection chipsets Exynos 1280 (Octa core 4 x 2.4GHz, 4 x 2GHz) RAM and storage 6GB 128 GB, expandable with microSD up to 1 TB OS OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 rear cameras 64 megapixels f / 1.8 main with OIS 12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 5 megapixel f/2.4 macro 5 megapixels f/2.4 for depth Frontal camera 32 megapixel f/2.2 Battery 5,000mAh with 25W charging Others 5G SA and NSA connectivity IP67 protection against water and dust Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos On-screen fingerprint sensor Bluetooth 5.1 samsung-knox Price 10,999 pesos

The new Galaxy A53 5G has surprisingly arrived in Mexico, in an exclusive presentation at the Samsung online store, exactly one week after its international launch.

As we already mentioned, the Galaxy A53 5G has three main features, and in this way it remains in line with the essence of the family shown from the previous generation. Your screen is 6.5-inch AMOLED with FullHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh ratealso with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset with 5G connectivity, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the only version available, and One UI 4.1 based on Android 12.





What’s more, integrates water resistance with IP67 certificationa unique feature in Samsung’s mid-range.

As for cameras, main of 64 megapixels and integrates optical stabilization (OIS), while 12-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro and 5-megapixel depth sensors complement the quad combo. the camera for selfie It is 32 megapixels.

Finally, the Galaxy A53 5G battery is 5,000 mAh with 25W chargingIt has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound, an on-screen fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and Samsung Knox security.





The Galaxy A53 5G is available in Mexico in its four colors white, black, blue and peach, and by launch its price is reduced to 9,999 pesos. This promotion will last only this Thursday, March 24 until midnight, according to what can be seen in the Samsung online store.