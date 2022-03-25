Lacoste and Minecraft launch a fun collection

the singular video game universe was immersed in this Lacoste collection: a 360º wardrobe for men, women and children in which all the pieces and accessories are adorned with the pixelated graphics of Minecraft.

Lacoste x Minecraft mixes the mythical pieces of the crocodile brand -printed polo shirt, monochrome sweatshirt, cap with a large crocodile- and more sportswear -logo sports bras and leggings tapered-. The crocodile was redesigned and pixelated by Minecraft Creative Studio and the iconic quotes from both brands around the notion of play are part of the key pieces of the collection.



With an event in the heart of Paris to immerse yourself in a world created between Lacoste and Minecraft, this collaboration that can be explored in the virtual as well as in the real. Adventurous, bright and fair-playing, all styles of player can wear a tailored kit.

As part of the event they presented Croco Island, a map inspired by the real world of Lacoste and developed especially for the occasion. It is available in version on-line of Minecraft for free and DLC for players anywhere in the world.

In a city, forest, beach or even a tennis court, both brands adopt the minecraft codes with a giant crocodile that takes care of your team spirit. There is an endless variety of play styles and styles in general.

The collection Lacoste x Minecraft will be available in Mexico from April 15 in physical stores and online.