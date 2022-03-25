Kristen Stewart could win her first Oscar with “Spencer” 20 years after her film debut

Kristen Stewart She is only 30 years old and yet she is a more than experienced actress: she has been making films for 2/3 of her life.

Without going any further, this year marks two decades in the entertainment world. the panic roomthe thriller directed by David Fincher and co-starring Jodie Fosterwas the film that launched her to world fame, in 2002, when she was only 10 years old.

Strictly speaking, his debut was a year earlier in a small role in security of objects. Then would come his consecration with the trilogy of Twilight. And though she struggled, she managed to shake off the stigma of being “Twilight’s girl” with acclaimed roles in films like The Runaways, Adventureland and Personal shopperin addition to his foray into directing.

The milestone celebration could be quite a big one. Stewart is nominated for Best Leading Actress for her stunning role in the film spencera tense psychological drama that recounts the last years of Princess Diana of Wales married to Prince Charles.

This is the first Oscar nomination for the Californian actress. She also competed thanks to the same role in the last edition of the Golden Globes, an award that she finally won. Nicole Kidmanwho starred Being The Ricardos. Kidman is also nominated for the gold statuette, along with Penelope Cruz, Olivia Colman and Jessica Chastain.

The competition is quite fierce, but there are not a few media outlets -such as Esquire and 20 minutes– who bet on the protagonist of spencer.

Kristen’s celebration could, of course, join that of the Chilean public that will be following the 94th Oscar Awards ceremony this Sunday, May 27, through the screens of CNNChile. This, since the movie spencer is directed by the Chilean Paul Larrain, who in turn also celebrates an important milestone a decade after his debut at the Academy Awards. His first Oscar nomination (and also the first for a Chilean film) was with the film Nowhich premiered in 2012, but competed the following year.

