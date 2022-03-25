Kim Kardashian maintains a great friendship with Ariana Grande, ex-fiancée of Pete Davidson

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson has not been an impediment for the socialite to continue to maintain a great friendship with Ariana Grande, ex-fiancée of the comedian. Celebrities even continue to support his work projects.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson had a fleeting, but intense romance in 2018 after they met on “Saturday Night Live” in 2016 when the singer was a special guest. The relationship between the interpreter of “Thank U, Next and the comedian lasted only five months.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian raised courtship rumors with Peter Davidson at the end of October 2021 after having participated as a special guest on “Saturday Night Live”. After months of relationship both finally they made their romance public in 2022.

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grandes are still very good friends

According to a close source, Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande have not let the socialite’s new romance interfere with their friendship. “Kim and Ariana are friends and have been for the last few years. Whenever they are at the same event they make sure to greet each other”, they confessed to Us Weekly.

“The fact that Kim is now dating Ariana’s ex hasn’t changed their friendship.. They adore and support each other.” Recently Kim Kardashian shared on her social networks the incredible gesture that Ariana Grande had with her.