Johnny Depp suffers setback in lawsuit against ex-wife

A month after the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, the legal team of the star of Pirates of the Caribbean suffered a major setback.

According to Judge Penney Azcarate, Amber Heard could benefit from the anti-bullying statutes in force in the state of Virginia, due to the popularity of her ex-husband.

Depp sued Heard after the actress wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post accusing the actor she was married to for only a few months of abuse.

The column, published in 2018, spoke of the episodes of domestic violence allegedly suffered by Heard and, although it did not mention Johnny Depp by name, the legal team of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow deduced that it was about him.

As a consequence, Depp sued the actress for 50 million dollars because, according to him, those would be the earnings of having continued in the franchise. Pirates of the Caribbeanwhich was canceled by Disney after the scandal.

Judge Azcarate pointed out that she considers the testimony offered by Amber Heard in the Washington Post to be of public interest, a fact that will be used by the actress’s defense to try to convince that the actor’s fame could be an element that could vitiate the trial.

The proposed date for testimony in the legal battle between Depp and Heard is April 11 in a Virginia state court, after attempts by the actress to move the lawsuit to California failed.

The relationship between the actors began in 2012, when they coincided in the filming of The Rum Diaries. In 2015, they married in secret, and just a year later, in August 2016, the couple decided to separate after reaching an out-of-court settlement.