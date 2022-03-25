Johnny Depp loses the last court ruling against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for libel over her 2018 op-ed on domestic violence.

On Thursday, a judge ruled that Heard can use a public interest defense in the lawsuit.

Heard countersued Depp for $100 million. The trial is set for April 11 in Virginia.

Do you already know our Instagram account? follow us

Amber Heard can argue to a jury that she should be shielded from Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit because her 2018 op-ed on domestic violence is in the public interest, a judge ruled Thursday.

Deep filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in response to an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post. In it, she detailed her experience with domestic violence.

The article was titled “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.” Depp’s name is not mentioned, but it was widely interpreted to refer to him.

In January 2021, Heard countersued Depp for $100 million after his motion to move the case to California was denied. The case is scheduled for April 11.

In a Virginia court on Thursday, Depp’s lawyers sought a ruling that would prevent Heard from arguing that she spoke about matters of public interest in the article. This means that she would be protected from any lawsuit.

During the hearing, Depp’s lawyer argued that the law facilitating this defense — the strategic lawsuit against the public participation convention (also known as anti-SLAPP) — is not designed to be used in private disputes, according to The Guardian.

The judge ruled against Depp, which means Heard can use the public interest argument in her defence.

REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Depp and Heard’s defamation lawsuit will take place in the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.

In the 2018 op-ed, the actress wrote that she “became a public figure representing domestic abuse” and “felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women speaking out.”

In response, Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, called the article an “abuse of the #MeToo movement.” He also claimed that Heard “disguises herself as a victim rather than an abuser.”

The actor strongly denied all claims that he was violent towards Heard.

In November 2020, Depp lost a UK libel case against the editor of the British tabloid The Sun over a 2018 publication calling him a “wife beater.”

Amber Heard accused him of physical abuse in 2016, and the two settled out of court that year.

Last week, Insider’s Zahra Tayeb reported that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and actor James Franco are among high-profile celebrities set to testify in the couple’s defamation case.

Musk and Franco were embroiled in a legal dispute after Depp accused Heard of having “two extramarital affairs” with them while she was still with him, Insider previously reported.

Deadline reported that both Musk and James Franco will deliver their testimonies virtually.

NOW READ: What We Know So Far About “Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

ALSO READ: The Oscars 2022 awards face a decisive moment to get an audience

Discover more stories in Business Insider Mexico

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TwitterLinkedIn and YouTube

NOW GO: