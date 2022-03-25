Johan Vásquez, starter with Mexico for the duel against the United States

Johan Vásquez will be central from the left in Mexico’s defense to face the United States in the Concacaf qualifier

the defender John Vasquez was chosen by Gerardo Martino as central from the left to accompany Cesar Montes in said zone of the field and thus defend the lower zone of the selection of Mexico in the game before United States at Aztec stadium.

Although Héctor Moreno was outlined as the starter and commander of the defense, due to his experience and seniority in the team, Gerardo Martino determined that the player from Monterrey is not passing his best individual moment and chose Johan instead.

Vasquez He is an immovable starter with Genoa, so the South American strategist trusted in the moment that the 23-year-old player has, so he will team up with ‘Cachorro’ Montes.

Johan He has accumulated 22 games in the Italian season, of which 21 have been as a starter, in addition to spending 1,800 minutes of play and has been key in recent games to excite his team with the salvation of the category.

This was the only change that Martino made for the game against the American team, since the rest of the lineup that ESPN advanced is still intact with Guillermo Ochoa in goal, while the lower zone would be complemented by Jorge Sánchez, César Montes and Gerardo Arteaga.

Meanwhile, in midfield, Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera and Carlos Rodríguez were chosen, while in attack the luxury trident was chosen with Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano and Raúl Jiménez.

The duel is key in the aspirations of the Tricolor, since a victory would put them on a firm path to qualify for Qatar 2022; however, some elements must be careful with the cards, since there are seven national players who have a yellow card and who are at risk of being suspended in the duel against Honduras if they see a yellow card.

Such are the cases of Jesús Gallardo, Héctor Herrera, Luis Romo, Raúl Jiménez, Alexis Vega, Néstor Araujo and Jesús Manuel Corona.