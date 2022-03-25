Jim Carrey Wanted Nicolas Cage as Harry Dunne in Dumb and Dumber Movie

Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) in Dumb and Dumber (1994). Image: New Line Cinema, Getty Images

A little clueless in the world of PAPER HEROES. Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne were played by Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in Dumb and Dumber (1994), the comedy directed by Peter Farrelly, which he wrote with his brother Bobby Farrelly and Bennett Yellin.

Nicolas Cage responded to GQ that Carrey wanted him as Harry, but turned him down to do another movie (see minute 1:11 in the video below): “Really? I did not know that. I know Jim wanted me to be with him, but I wanted to do a little movie called Leaving Las Vegas.” Gary Oldman is mentioned as the original choice for Lloyd.

Leaving Las Vegas (Goodbye Las Vegas, 1995), written and directed by Mike Figgis, is based on the semi-autobiographical novel by John O’Brien (1960-1994), published in 1990. Cage received an Academy Award for Best Actor category as Ben Sanderson, an alcoholic Hollywood screenwriter who travels to Las Vegas to drink himself to death and meets a prostitute named Sera (Elisabeth Shue).

With an estimated budget of $17 million, Dumb and Dumber grossed $247,290,327 worldwide (https://www.boxofficemojo.com/title/tt0109686/?ref_=bo_rl_ti). Hanna-Barbera and New Line Television produced 13 episodes of the animated series Dumb and Dumber (1995-1996), broadcast on ABC (USA).

The prequel Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003) starred Derek Richardson and Eric Christian Olsen as teenage versions of Lloyd and Harry in 1986. Carrey and Daniels returned in the sequel Dumb and Dumber To (A Dumber Couple, 2014), directed and co-written by the Farrelly brothers.

Ben Sanderson (Nicolas Cage) and Sera (Elisabeth Shue) in Leaving Las Vegas (1995). Image: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Lloyd Christmas (Derek Richardson) and Harry Dunne (Eric Christian Olsen) in a promotional poster for Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003). Image: impawards.com

Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) in a promotional poster for Dumb and Dumber To (2014). Image: impawards.com

