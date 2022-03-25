Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck buy $50 million mansion in LA

After a year of rekindling their romance, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ready to take the next step in their relationship.

And it is that, according to reports made by TMZcelebrities are paying $50 million dollars to buy your new home, located in the upscale neighborhood Bel Air Country ClubLos Angeles, and the one they will share with their respective children due to its large capacity and multiple rooms.

The property of 20 thousand square feet has 10 rooms and 17 bathrooms in addition to a endless amenities like a private theater, fully equipped fitness center, multiple kitchens, an infinity pool with golf course and city views.

According to reports, the House features a head chef’s kitchen, plus a full catering kitchen and two additional kitchens for staff and guests.

The house, known as The Bellagio Estate, also has several gardens and trees that surround it for greater privacy, furnished terraces in the shade and outdoors, fire pits, a putting green; several living rooms, a wine cellar, large garages, wooden dining rooms and rooms decorated in a contemporary style. vintage.

The main room is actually a luxury suite with double bathrooms and huge closets, ideal for JLo Store your glamorous and stylish outfits, accessories and shoes.

Other details that raise the beauty and status of the property are its wooden, marble and mixed floors.

Originally the house, built in 1930, was put on the real estate market for a total price of $65 million dollars for the texan billionaire and chief investment officer of Canyon Partners, Rodd LemkinAs reported dirt at the beginning of the year.

Jennifer lived in Miami with her 14-year-old children Emme and Max, even after end her engagement to Alex Rodriguez the singer stayed several months in the city.

For his part, Ben lived in The Angels with her children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel and combined her stays in various parts of the United States according to her work agenda. Apparently the couple is now ready to move in together in Los Angeles.

Since July 2021, reports began to emerge claiming that the celebrities They were looking for a house in California to move in together and shorten distances permanently.

They were photographed looking for their new love nest in beverly hills, Bel-Air and Holmy Hills, but it was until now that they found the ideal property, with neighbors like Jay-Z and Beyonce; Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler and Renee Zellwegerto name a few.

