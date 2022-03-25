Jared Leto: an almost wedding with Cameron Diaz, problems with drugs and the secret to look so young

Jared Leto have 50 years but no one would say. Anyone seeing him would think that the actor and musician has in his hands the elixir of eternal youth.

What does this potion have is what many, or rather all, wondered when on December 26 the Oscar winner for Dallas Buyers Club posed shirtless on Instagram to celebrate his half century of life.

50 years? Yes, 50 years!

Why does Jared Leto look so young?

Jared Leto’s secret is a matter that goes beyond genetics, although this also has an influence. You just have to see her mother!





Jared Leto and his mother Constance Leto, in November 2021 // Gtresonline





the actor follows a fairly strict vegan diet for more than 20 years. Avoid foods of animal origin (meat, fish, eggs and dairy), as well as sugar and salt.

Those products are restricted. another thing are vegetables, popcorn and hot chocolate with almond milk, for which there is no limit.

In the same way that he does not neglect his diet, Jared Leto takes care of his physique with varied activity. The actor combines yoga and meditation with cardio and climbing exercisesone of his great hobbies.

The secret works because if we look back, the Jared Leto of today is not far from the Jared Leto of Fight club (1999) or from Requiem for a dream (2000), two of the roles for which he became known.





Jared Leto in the movie ‘Requiem for a dream’ // Artisan Entertainment





Jared Leto’s drug problems

It is curious that Jared Leto rose to fame for a film about a young heroin addictsince he also had problems with drug use and even with his traffic.

“My experience with drugs? I did a lot of drugs when I was young and tried a lot of them. In some cases they were a fun experience, but there are certain substances that can leave you in dust”, he said in an interview in rolling stone. “I guess at a certain point you have to make a decision: ‘Am I going to continue living like this?’ And I decided to chase my true dreams. I guess that’s the downside of most drugs: you end up sacrificing everything else for them.”

He told it in 2016 and a year later he confessed in an interview with Didi Wagner and Rodrigo Pinto in the Multishow studio that after this stage got hooked on açaí (a fruit) because he stopped smoking crack and taking cocaine.

His experience with drugs goes one step further. When I was little he was fired from his job at a movie theater because they caught him selling marijuana on the premises.

“I worked in a movie theater when I was a kid and I got fired for selling marijuana through the back door,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview in November 2021 on the occasion of the premiere of the gucci house. “He was an entrepreneur,” he joked.

Jared Leto’s Wild Childhood

The reality is that Jared Leto’s childhood was not easy. His father, Anthony Bryand, abandoned them when they were a child (he would later commit suicide) and until they were eight years old Jared and his older brother Shannon depended on state food aid coupons. There was even a season when they slept in a van.





Jared Leto and his brother Shannon, in Tokyo in 2014 // Gtresonline





The situation improved when her mother met the one who was her stepfather and who gave her her stage name, Dr. Carl Leto. He adopted the two children and moved the family from poverty in Bossier City, Louisiana, to a more affluent life in Virginia.

It was a brief stage since at the age of two Constance separated and the family settled in a commune in Colorado for three years. Jared Leto says he owes that stage to part of who he is today: “I grew up in a creative world. It was the ’70s. And my exposure to that shaped me in a really profound way.”

From the commune they went to Haiti and then the family returned to the United States. After a time of problems on the street, Jared Leto ended up enrolling in the university where he studied Art and specialized in Painting.

His emotional speech at the Oscars and where is the statuette now

Talking about Jared Leto’s career leads to the 2014 Oscars gala when he won the award for Best Supporting Actor for Dallas Buyers Club. Her mother and her brother were the protagonists of the acceptance speech.

“In 1971, in Louisiana, there was a teenage girl who was pregnant with her second child. She was a high school dropout, a single mother, but one way or another he got a better life for his children, he encouraged his children to work hard and do something special. That girl is my mother and she is here tonight. I just want to say I love you mother, thank you for teaching me to dream.

To my brother Shannon, you are the best big brother in the world. You are a true artist, thank you for sharing this crazy adventure that is 30 Seconds to Mars and you are my best friend. I love you,” said the actor as he lifted the statuette.





Jared Leto, with his Oscar for ‘Dallas Buyer Club’ in 2014 // Gtresonline





The prize no longer has it nor does it know where it is. In 2021 she confessed in an interview that she must have lost it in a move. “I just found out that my Oscar has disappeared. I had no idea I was lost and I don’t think anyone wanted to tell me. But after several moves, it has disappeared as if by magic, “the interpreter told James Corden.

“It could be anywhere, although we have already searched everywhere. I don’t know, all I wish is that wherever you are right now, you are in good hands”, added the interpreter after three years without knowing anything about his statuette. “An Oscar is not something that you accidentally throw in the trash. So I hope whoever has it is taking care of it. The only thing I remember about it is that when I won it, that night I let everyone who asked me take it. borrowed”.

30 Seconds to Mars, the group of Jared Leto and his brother

The night of the Oscars Jared Leto remembered his brother and his group 30 Seconds to Mars. It is the musical project that the Letos launched in 1998 and that is still active today with a prosperous life ahead of it.

Jared Leto told in November that they planned to release an upcoming album since they have about 200 songs written. “We really took advantage of that lockdown time and got down to start writing,” revealed the musician about the band that released their fifth album, Americathe last to date, in 2018.

Now they wait for a good time to come to record a new job while the band that was born as a family project of two brothers who love music, and which the rest of the members quickly joined, continues to give concerts.

About to marry Cameron Diaz

In the year 2000, when Jared Leto rolled Requiem for a dreammaintained a solid relationship with the actress Cameron Diaz, a relationship that he came to jeopardize to prepare the role. Jared

Leto left his partner for two months and went to live on the streets of New York City to get into character. He lost 60 pounds and went into complete isolation. At the end of filming, he moved to Portugal to retire for a while in a monastery and thus recover his health and weight.

They continued their relationship despite everything and they were together between 1999 and 2003. CAmeron Diaz is undoubtedly the most famous girlfriend of Jared Leto, who got engaged in 2002. A year later they ended their relationship.





Jared Leto and Cameron Diaz, in a photo from the year 2001 // Gtresonline





The relationship of Jared Leto and Cameron Diaz ended and after the actress came other well-known couples. Jared Leto has dated Scarlett Johansson, Ashley Olson, Paris Hilton or Lupita Nyong’oamong other celebrities.