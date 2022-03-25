Issste announces the construction of a Family Medicine Clinic in Pachuca, Hidalgo

During a work tour of Hidalgo, where he visited the CMF Mixquiahuala and the family medicine units in Actopan and Tepatepec, the head of the institute pointed out that the unit will be close to the Pachuca General Hospital to provide an immediate response to the medical service required by the the 90 thousand beneficiaries of the capital. It will be delivered equipped and in operation this year.

Expansion of the Tizayuca CMF

In addition to this new clinic, and through the tours, the need to expand the Tizayuca CMF was identified, since its infrastructure does not cover the demand for care.

The objective of the Issste is to reinforce, recover and clean up the medical infrastructure throughout the country. “For this reason, we initiated the strategy of supervising five fundamental items in each clinic of the institute: equipment, preventive and corrective maintenance, human resources, medicines and extensions, to guarantee quality services”, he pointed out.

He indicated that on the instructions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the actions are focused on the first level of care, because that is where 80 percent of the entitlement is served. In addition, he stated that it is important to modify the health system from prevention, “it is a fundamental and angular part to strengthen the well-being of the people and solve excessive spending on chronic-degenerative diseases.”

In terms of medicines, the head of the institute reported that there is a 90 percent supply of medicines in all medical units and, to attend to the remaining 10 percent, substitute medicines are contemplated.

Supervision of health infrastructure in Hidalgo

So far, with these tours, Pedro Zenteno has supervised 50 percent of the medical facilities that Issste has in Hidalgo; With these actions, he will begin the decisive stage in clinics and hospitals where priority needs were registered to provide quality care that workers at the service of the State and their families deserve.

At the Actopan UMF, where 17,260 beneficiaries are served and provide an average of 90 daily consultations in two shifts to patients from the municipalities of San Salvador, Santiago de Anaya and El Arenal, the general director reiterated that a redistribution of the medical staff at the first level of care, in order to extend services in the afternoon, even on weekends.

Likewise, he indicated that the request of the person in charge of the Tepatepec medical unit, Yeslie Vázquez Gálvez, regarding a remodeling and expansion project, will be analyzed.

As the last point of his work tour around the state, the head of Issste supervised the facilities of the CMF Mixquiahuala, where he highlighted: “we resolve with practical judgment and common sense for the good of the institute.”

The Issste in Hidalgo serves 387,954 beneficiaries, has 35 first-level units, hospital clinics and a general hospital, of which the director general has already visited 14.

With these visits, the head of the institute completes the supervision of 59 clinics and medical units in: State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tabasco, as well as four Child Welfare and Development Stays (EBDI’s).