Inspiring students to build a more peaceful world with Minecraft – Microsoft News Center Latin America

By: Helen Chiang, Corporate Vice President of the Minecraft Franchise.

Every day, millions of young people in every country and territory around the world use Minecraft as a platform to connect, solve problems together, and explore their creativity in all kinds of ways. Players can truly build anything they imagine in Minecraft, and now that extends to their visions of world peace.

We are honored to launch an immersive Minecraft learning experience at the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, Norway. The “Active Citizen” project educates young people about Nobel Peace Prize winners past and present and fosters an understanding of the skills needed to drive positive change in the world. “Active Citizen” is now available to millions of students around the world in Minecraft: Education Edition, a special version of Minecraft designed for use in educational settings. The game includes supplemental web resources for classroom use, including lesson plans and teacher discussion guides designed for students ages 8-16.

“Active Citizen” was launched in a global broadcast video and the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo hosted a live launch event, where Norwegian Minister of Education Tonje Brenna and Odin Adelsten Bohmann from the Department of Culture, they met with local students from the Kampen School. They discussed what it means to be an active citizen and play the game for the first time with members of our Minecraft Education and Microsoft Norway teams. Dignitaries from around the world, including His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Wanjira Mathai, Chairman of the Wangari Maathai Foundation, and Vidar Helgesen, Executive Director of the Nobel Foundation, have supported and participated in this innovative project.

When players enter the “Active Citizen” world of Minecraft, they are transported to the Nobel Peace Center in Oslo, where they meet Alfred Nobel, who left most of his fortune to establish the Nobel Prize. Players then meet four Nobel Peace Prize winners – Malala Yousafzai, Wangari Maathai, Fridtjof Nansen and the 14th Dalai Lama – to learn their stories and help them overcome challenges as they build peace in their communities. local. The game experience concludes as players are asked to identify a local cause meaningful to them and create a unique Minecraft build that represents their vision of peace. The Nobel Peace Center will host a museum exhibit of “Active Citizen” designs featuring contributions from players around the world.

At Mojang Studios, we are committed to building a better world through the power of play and inspiring young people to make a positive impact in their local communities. We hope that by inviting young people to meet Nobel Peace Prize winners, learn about their lives, and visit their home countries in a familiar Minecraft world, they will be inspired to take action to make the world a better place. peaceful for all. We are honored to partner with the Nobel Peace Center and Games for Change to inspire action through game-based learning.

###

The “Active Citizen” game and accompanying lesson plans are available to all Minecraft: Education Edition users, both in-game and on the Minecraft website. A free demo of “Active Citizen” will be available later this month. More learning materials can be found on the Nobel Peace Center education portal.

Tags: Nobel Peace Center, Minecraft, Minecraft: Active Citizen, Minecraft: Education Edition, Mojang