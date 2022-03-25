Importance of controlling atopic dermatitis from an early age

The objective of the doctors is to generate a call for conscience to avoid complications of the disease in adulthood.

Dr. Damaris Torres Paoli, president of the Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico and Dr. Francisco Colón, First Pediatric Dermatologist in Puerto Rico. Photo: Provided by specialists to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

“Nearly 80% of sun damage occurs before the age of 18, as there is no correct guidance on skin care when sunbathing”, as highlighted by the Dr. Damaris Torres Paoli, President Dermatological Society of Puerto Rico.

The specialist was emphatic in assuring that for this reason it is important “to take this message to the little ones to avoid future skin complications and give importance to constant check-ups with the dermatologist.”

Accompanied by Dr. Francisco Colon, First Pediatric Dermatologist in Puerto Ricoboth specialists agreed that the most common dermatological pathology in Puerto Rico is skin cancer due to prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays.

According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2021 around 106,110 new cases of skin cancer have been diagnosed, representing an increase of 5.6% in the diagnosis of this disease, which among the most prominent risk factors is prolonged exposure to the sun.

The estimate of deaths points to a 1.2% increase in fatalities, and according to the same organization, the average incidence of melanomas reported in Puerto Rico has been estimated at 3.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

Additionally, dermatologists emphasize that in Puerto Rico it is common to see patients sunbathing, but as dermatologists they know that there is no safe method for tanning, so the call is to avoid sun overexposure.

Atopic dermatitis In children

On the island, there are many risk factors that predispose certain population groups to developing skin conditions, such as irritation due to the region’s humidity, genetic propensity, allergies to some foods and contact with allergens, according to Dr. Columbus.

He specified that the main dermatological condition present in minors is atopic dermatitis, “a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by extreme redness and itching associated with asthma and nasal allergies. 80% of pediatric patients are recognized with atopic dermatitis before 6 years of age.

The specialist said that this type of reaction does not have a defined cure for the total eradication of the disease because it is chronic, but it is possible to receive the appropriate treatment to relieve the symptoms, control the eruptions and provide an expectation of a quality of life. better life for these patients.

Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of atopic dermatitis (eczema) vary widely from person to person and include the following:

*Dry Skin

*Itching, which can be severe, especially at night

*Red to grayish-brown spots, especially on the hands, feet, ankles, wrists, neck, upper chest, eyelids, inner elbows and knees, and, in the case of of babies, face and scalp

*Small bumps that may ooze fluid and crust over if scratched

*Thickened, cracked and scaly skin

*Raw, sensitive and inflamed skin from scratching

Usually the atopic dermatitis It appears before the age of 5 and can continue into adolescence and adulthood. Some people have periodic flare-ups that then go away for a while, even for several years.

For this reason, specialists emphasize the importance of prevention and regular visits to the dermatologist, who can determine the best care.