How to create a jump counter in Roblox

Program a jump counter within Roblox

As we have said before, programming actions from scratch in Roblox requires programming knowledge. Still, if you don’t have much of an idea where to start, you can always copy and paste scripts from the web and try them out within Roblox. This solution also helps us save a lot of time.

In the specific case of creating a jump counter, from the Roblox development forums we can extract this script to do it:

game.Players.PlayerAdded:Connect(function(player)

local leaderstats = Instance.new(“Folder”)

leaderstats.Name = “leaderstats”

leaderstats.Parent = player

local jumpCount = Instance.new(“IntValue”)

jumpCount.Name = “Jumps”

jumpCount.Parent = leaderstats

player.CharacterAdded:Connect(function(character)

local humanoid = character:WaitForChild(“Humanoid”)

local debounce = true

humanoid:GetPropertyChangedSignal(“Jump”):Connect(function()

if debounce == true then

debounce = false

if humanoid.Jump == true then

jumpCount.Value = jumpCount.Value + 1

end

wait(0.2)

debounce = true

end

end)

end)

end)

If you want to look for more pre-made scripts, within the Roblox forums you will find many very useful resources.