How to create a jump counter in Roblox
As we have said before, programming actions from scratch in Roblox requires programming knowledge. Still, if you don’t have much of an idea where to start, you can always copy and paste scripts from the web and try them out within Roblox. This solution also helps us save a lot of time.
In the specific case of creating a jump counter, from the Roblox development forums we can extract this script to do it:
game.Players.PlayerAdded:Connect(function(player)
local leaderstats = Instance.new(“Folder”)
leaderstats.Name = “leaderstats”
leaderstats.Parent = player
local jumpCount = Instance.new(“IntValue”)
jumpCount.Name = “Jumps”
jumpCount.Parent = leaderstats
player.CharacterAdded:Connect(function(character)
local humanoid = character:WaitForChild(“Humanoid”)
local debounce = true
humanoid:GetPropertyChangedSignal(“Jump”):Connect(function()
if debounce == true then
debounce = false
if humanoid.Jump == true then
jumpCount.Value = jumpCount.Value + 1
end
wait(0.2)
debounce = true
end
end)
end)
end)
If you want to look for more pre-made scripts, within the Roblox forums you will find many very useful resources.