How can you prevent your cell phone from recording what you say?

It seems that the voice assistants in the cell phones They are here to stay and do simpler tasks such as searching the internet, playing music or even turning off the light at home. The “magic” of Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant is achieved thanks to recognition software programmed with artificial intelligence and are increasingly used by users. However, there is a downside, they could be recording all you say. We tell you how you can know if you are being spied on and how to avoid it.

These types of programs are also called nurturing bodiessince they “feed” on users’ search habits and use of apps on tablets, computers and, of course, smartphones.

Although it can be very convenient to use the voice assistantsthere are some issues Privacy that can be overlooked when using these tools, so we are going to explain how you can disable this feature.



The privacy problem of voice assistants

It should be noted that the voice assistants in themselves they are not problematic, what causes annoyance is the time and the moments in which they are active because it is possible that, by mistake, the cell phone have heard the voice command or also that, by not reading the fine print of the terms and conditions, we accept that these programs have the power to know our passwords and even read our emails.

What happens is that there are occasions where, seeking a better user experience, attendees record sound even when they are not connected to Internet.

Fortunately, there are very simple methods to deactivate assistants and their activity log, so that the next time you shout “Hey Siri”, “Hey Google” or speak to Alexa, they no longer answer and, therefore, do not record anything you speak.



How to disable Google Assistant

In you cell phoneopen the app google assistant saying “ok GoogleSetup Wizard”.

Tap the “Voice Match Settings” option and uncheck the box for “Hey Google”.



It is worth mentioning that, if when you say “Ok, Google“Nothing appears, it’s because the assistant is not activated.

After deactivating the assistant, do not forget to delete your audio and voice activity logs for it:

Enter the app of Google from the cell phone and tap your profile picture in the top right.

Select “Settings” and then “Google Assistant”.

Go to the “Your data in the Assistant” option, go to “Audio recordings” and select “No”.



In that same option, go to “Listen or delete Activity” and choose if you want to delete all data now, or every so often.

If you click on the “Manage Activity” option, you will find a list of everything you have said and even the option to play the audios.



How to disable Siri

Go to “Setting” and select the option “Siri and search”.

We recommend you deactivate the three commands that appear in the menu: “When you hear Hey Siri”, “Press the side button to open Siri” and “Siri with locked screen”.



Additionally, you can also disable the suggestions of Siri:

Back in “Settings”, reselect “Siri and Search” and deactivate the options: “Search Suggestions”, “Consult Suggestions” and “Lock Screen Suggestions”.

How to disable Alexa

Being an external app in your cell phone, you can disable it simply by deleting it. However, before doing so you can delete your voice history from “Setting” and there, from “Privacy from Alexa” you can disable the permissions.

Now you will have the security that at no time you cell phone will be listening to you and recording all your activity, although we remind you that you will still have activity logs in searches and apps, so before downloading any application it is always a good idea to review their privacy policies Privacy.

