His movies are blocked in China because of his support for Tibet

Movies starring actor Keanu Reeves have been blocked from various services streaming Chinese. Among them, Tencent Video, Youku and Migu Video. As reported Varietythis action comes in response to the public support that the actor has offered to Tibet since the beginning of this year.

Keanu Reeves confirmed his participation in the Tibet House virtual benefit concert, which will be held this year. Other great artists will also participate in this event, such as the legendary Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, Cindy Lauper and many others.

Of course, Chinese nationalists did not like this at all. After all, this group rejects the demands of the inhabitants of Tibet for their independence. Due to this, when the organization of the concert announced that Reeves would join as a participant, these users took to the networks so that the world knew their discontent.

Apparently, a search for Reeves on the iQiyi platform gives users the following message: “Sorry, no results related to ‘Keanu Reeves’ were found. Due to relevant laws, regulations, and policies, some results are not displayed.” “. Variety

Until now, it is known that at least 19 movies which feature Reeves’ participation have been removed from the platforms from streaming in China. There is only one exception, and that is Toy Story 4, a film in which Keanu offers his voice to the character Duke Caboom. However, his name has been removed from the creditsand in their place those of the dubbing cast of the animated feature film have been established.

More than a dozen Keanu Reeves movies have been removed

Among the movies removed from Chinese streaming platforms streaming we have the trilogy the Matrix. At the same time, Speed has also been withdrawn, as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Something’s Gotta Give and The Lake House also join the list. Until now, it is unknown who ordered the removal of the filmsalthough the medium Times He comments that it could be due to “China’s regulatory bodies or platforms acting preemptively to remove potentially problematic content.”

Until now, Reeves has not commented on it. Variety He assures that they have tried to contact the actor, but there has been no success.

Keanu is not the first case

Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford at the 1993 Oscars, Vanity Fair

Beyond Keanu Reeves, Richard Gere, American actor and activist, was involved in a similar scandal more than two decades ago due to his support for the independence movements in Tibet. In fact, the actor’s firm stance on this matter nearly cost him his entire career.

It was in 1993 when the actor was in charge of presenting one of the awards at the Oscars. Here, Gere took the opportunity to comment on the Chinese occupation in the Tibet region. “It’s horrendous, a horrendous human rights situation,” the man said. This of course neither China nor Hollywood liked itand during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter he commented that “Someone recently said he couldn’t finance a movie with me in it because it would upset the Chinese.” In this way, Richard Gere was banned from China until further notice.

Likewise, the singer and businesswoman, Selena Gómez, suffered a similar veto during 2016 after he uploaded a photo with the Dalai Lama to his social networks. Since then, Gómez has been prohibited from performing on Chinese soil.



