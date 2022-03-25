His movies are blocked in China because of his support for Tibet

Movies starring actor Keanu Reeves have been blocked from various services streaming Chinese. Among them, Tencent Video, Youku and Migu Video. As reported Varietythis action comes in response to the public support that the actor has offered to Tibet since the beginning of this year.

Keanu Reeves confirmed his participation in the Tibet House virtual benefit concert, which will be held this year. Other great artists will also participate in this event, such as the legendary Iggy Pop, Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, Cindy Lauper and many others.

Of course, Chinese nationalists did not like this at all. After all, this group rejects the demands of the inhabitants of Tibet for their independence. Due to this, when the organization of the concert announced that Reeves would join as a participant, these users took to the networks so that the world knew their discontent.

Apparently, a search for Reeves on the iQiyi platform gives users the following message: “Sorry, no results related to ‘Keanu Reeves’ were found. Due to relevant laws, regulations, and policies, some results are not displayed.” “.

Variety

Until now, it is known that at least 19 movies which feature Reeves’ participation have been removed from the platforms from streaming in China. There is only one exception, and that is Toy Story 4, a film in which Keanu offers his voice to the character Duke Caboom. However, his name has been removed from the creditsand in their place those of the dubbing cast of the animated feature film have been established.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker