“Go to Barça? Sure, he’s my favorite and he has a great team!”

the of Stefany Ferrer for him Angel City F.C. it has been a signing as mediatic as the creation of the Californian club itself a year and a half ago, when ‘celebrities’ like the actresses Natalie Portman and Eva Longoria or the tennis player Serena Williams started this 100% female project that will begin its adventure in the NWSL in a few days.

‘Stef’, 23 years old and who has Brazilian and Catalan blood, arrived in Los Angeles a little over a month ago from the Mexican Tigres in exchange for cryptocurrencies, thus joining a team that also has the American world champion Christen Press and that it also has former players such as Mia Hamm or Abby Wambach on its management staff.

Stefany, during training with Angel City ANGEL CITY FC

“I have Brazilian blood and I think I carry that in football. But my style when it comes to playing is from Spain. I started playing there when I was 5 years old at school and that helped me meet people and connect with the Spanish culture,” says the midfielder. “I started playing football when I was five years old, when I traveled from Brazil to Catalonia. I fell in love with football very quickly. It was only boys who played it and I said to myself ‘I want to play football too’. I connected more with football than with the dolls or playing in the yard with the sand. I liked catching a ball better,” she explains.

The transfer from Tigres to Angel City was very quick and it was a step that she took convinced: “That’s how soccer is right now. I came to Los Angeles because I think it’s a very good place to grow as a soccer player. My goal since I was little, and that’s why I went to West Virginia University, it was to play in the most competitive league and that’s the NWSL. It’s very strong because it’s only been half a year since I started playing professionally and I’m already here. It was my dream,” he admits happy the player, represented by the agency The Marketing Jerseywhich leads to dozens of other outstanding soccer players such as Deyna Castellanos and Leicy Santos (Atlético de Madrid) or Kenti Robles (Real Madrid).

Stefany Ferrer is in love with football and, consequently, with FC Barcelona Femení, the fashionable team in Spain and Europe. “I have always supported Barça, it is my favorite team. I see them and the truth is that they are a great team. Barça women are the strongest in the world. I enjoy seeing the quality of the players and the patience with which they make plays and they move the ball. I know that the Champions League match against Real Madrid is going to be full and I’m glad to see how football is growing in Spain. It excites me”.

Stefany Ferrer dreams of becoming one of the best in the world LOS ANGELES F.C.

Put as it is in women’s football, he knows very well that a transcendental Champions League match between Barça and Real Madrid is coming up at the Camp Nou: “El Clásico will have that ‘pique’, that rivalry… The fact that the stadium is going to be almost full is going to motivate both teams a lot, it’s going to be a great game. But I hope that things don’t stop here and that the stadiums are full every Sunday. That women’s football is sponsored and publicized, that it is given visibility “.

Asked if she would see herself one day playing for the Barça team, she replies: “Play one day for Barça? Wow! Of course, I would love to. I always set very high goals for myself and I want to become one of the best soccer players in the world. Playing for Barça is a dream and since I was little I’ve been imagining it, and I also dream of reaching the national team”.

Only two Spanish players in the NWSL

Óscar González, co-founder of The Marketing Jersey, says he is “excited about the arrival of Stef at Angel City, a club that comes with innovative and disruptive ideas that we had not seen before in women’s football.” “With Stef, the NWSL only has two Spanish players, something that we are convinced will change soon because the United States has always been a reference.” The other is Celia Jiménez (Orlando Pride).

“It is a pride to see how women’s football has grown and how players like Stef have been able to make the transition from amateur to professional football. This step demands a great responsibility from all of us who are part of the industry but it also creates a unique development framework within sport at a global level”, says Óscar.