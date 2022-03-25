Fortnite: What is the oldest skin in the entire game? This was the first store in 2017

In Fortnite: Battle Royale, the skins and cosmetics they are practically one more part of the game despite the fact that they are totally optional and their purchase does not influence our way of playing. However, as happens in Free to Play games like League of Legends, many of us get carried away by leaving a few euros or dollars in the aspects that we like the most. And if there is a game in which there is practically any type of skin, it is the fun one shooter of Epic Games in which countless crossovers quite unexpected.

From the protagonist of Mistborn by Brandon Sanderson up to Naruto of the eponymous franchise, going through Aloy, the Master Chief or even the Chapulín Coloradoa mythical character on Mexican television who has brought so much joy to his people throughout the 90s. But this time we will not talk about the crossovers crazier or the skin more expensive… This time we will talk about the longest-running aspects of the entire Battle Royale and the pioneers of a movement that began to be a giant after several years of unparalleled success.

The first Fortnite store in 2017

As can be seen in the image just above, the store is far from what it is now. If today we can buy several skins on the same day and we look forward to every day that Epic releases this week, over four years ago we didn’t even have more than two options and the skins weren’t all that different than what was out of the box.

When we talk about first skin As such, we see that the Skull Soldier was the first in Fortnite, although he did not come alone since he was accompanied by the mythical Military Demon skin which was often a sign of a very good player in the first months of the game’s life.

The Renegade was also one of the first, but it is true that it was extremely basic compared to the previous two. If we already talk about the first crossover as such with another franchise, we would have to go back several months later to see the first big event with Thanos on the occasion of the release of Avengers: Endgame.

It was the first time that we could control a “famous” character but in a limited way, so to talk about a skin that we can buy we have to go back to the end of 2018 with marshmello and his exclusive in-game concert.