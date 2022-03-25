Fortnite raises 70 million dollars to support Ukraine – El Financiero

The video game platform Fortnite has raised until this March 25 more than $70 million that will be used to send humanitarian aid For those affected by the war in ukraine.

Through its social networks, the brand of Epic Games thanked its users already Xbox for joining the campaign, which seeks to bring aid to the Ukrainian victims of the Russian invasion.

Fortnite announced that all your earnings corresponding to the period between March 20 and April 3 they will be donated to Nonprofit organizations who are currently providing emergency aid.

The video game company pointed out that all purchases with real money that are made in Fortnite will add to the cause, this includes packages of turkeys, fortnite club, battle pass giveaways and cosmetic packs like the Void Dweller pack.

Also, all new subscriptions to the fortnite club made between March 20 and April 3, 2022 will also be included in the relief funds.

Some of the organizations that will receive the donation are:

These associations work on the ground and provide emergency aid, such as health and legal assistance, food, drinking water, essential supplies and shelters. Fortnite noted that more organizations will be added to the list in the coming weeks.

Ukrainian Minister thanks Epic Games

Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Minister of Ukraine, thanked the Epic Games campaign and pointed out that people’s lives are not a game.

“Thank you, Epic Games for understanding that people’s lives are not a game. Your support is crucially important to us,” Fedorov said.