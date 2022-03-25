Exatlón México: Javi BLAMES Aristeo and Pato Araujo again punishing the reds

week 8 of Exathlon Mexico It has been full of endless controversies that are closely related to the red team, which, after a significant dominance over its rival, has begun to falter just two weeks after starting this sixth season of the All Star.

It was last Wednesday March 23 when Antonio Rosique, host of the program, assured that three members of the red team would be punished for breaking the rules. these were Heliud Pulido, Nataly Gutierrez and Mati Alvarezwhich disobeyed the instructions of the Azteca 1 reality show.

In this sense, the rumors about a possible breakup of the red team has generated several negative sensations in the world of social networks and in the blue team itself. In fact, it was Javier Marquez the one to argue about what happened on the beaches of the Dominican Republic in recent days.

Javi and the responsibility he gives Aristeo and Pato in Exatlón México

During the first minutes of this day’s program, and after the talk that the punished had after their problem in this sixth season, Javier Marquez It was hinted that this situation is due, among other things, to the fault of Aristeo Cazares and the Araujo Duck, themselves who are the leaders of the red team.

big daddy He stressed that the three sanctioned members only looked for some alternatives to heal the delicate situation that exists within the red team. Similarly, he argued that they escaped from reality to get so far away from Aristeo as of his own Patrickwho at the exit of Zudikey Rodriguez has seen fit to join with the aforementioned.

For now, it is important to mention that it is precisely Aristeo the element that is most likely to become the next eliminated from the competition, which will take place next Sunday, March 27. Will the spoilers come true and will the leader of the reds be the one to come out of Exathlon Mexico?

