Epic Games plans to keep Fortnite free of build mode for longer

It seems that Epic Games plan to keep Fortnite free from build mode for longer than expected. Good for them, it was time for a change.

One of the elements that helped define the identity of Fortnite in the universe of battle royales, building structures, has been removed by Epic Games in the latest game update. Although the option should return to the main modes of the game, the experiment seems to have worked so well that battles without construction mode are going to have a separate mode within the game.

According to the data miner @HypeXthe battle royale files indicate that the developer is working on a new mode of game that could be accessed in a permanent. The decision would also affect the title’s loading screens, which would now display references to “game modes in which buildings are enabled.”

Seems like Epic IS planning to keep a No-Building modes, here are some signs/proofs 🔥 – There’s SEPARATE No-Building modes that they can enable ANYTIME after this limited time event ends

– They changed most loading screen tips to say “In modes with building enabled …” pic.twitter.com/SvQ5SkbCit — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 23, 2022

The removal of construction mode comes as an effect of the start of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 2, which brought a new evolution to the game’s story. According to Epic Games, the feature should return to the main mode in a matter of time, continuing its tradition of experimenting with game mechanics and bringing new features to players.

Still, keep in mind that these are just rumours. And despite Hypex’s good reputation as a major data miner and leaker, it should be taken with a grain of salt. What we do know is that many of the active Fortnite players seem to have adapted well to the new “parkour” mode that the game offers. Perhaps, in the future, it will become the main mode of this Battle Royale. Time will tell.

And what do you think of the elimination of construction mode in Fortnite? Is Epic Games hitting the nail on the head with this change?

Source: hypex