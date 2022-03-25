Enzo Ferrari, the incredible story of the “father” of the legendary Italian brand

The year marks the 75th anniversary of Ferrari, the most famous company in Italy, and Hollywood is preparing a film, with Penlope Cruz in the cast, about the only somewhat tragic chapter in the life of its founder. A good time to learn a little more about Enzo Ferrari, the man who created the myth.

His name was Enzo Anselmo Giuseppe Maria Ferrari, but he was better known as Il Comendattore, Il Drake or L’Ingeniere. He was born in Modena, in the Italian region of Emilia Romagna, in the last years of the 19th century, on February 18, 1898, and died peacefully at the age of 90 in his native town, on August 14, 1988.

Sick since 1978, he was able to see a month before his death the visit of Pope John Paul II to the headquarters of his company in Maranello and the mass he celebrated at the Misano circuit. To get around he used a “popemobile” Ferrari Mondial 8, a convertible supercar, how could it be otherwise. In 1971 he had left the management of his company in the hands of Luca Cordero DiMontezemolo.

Portrait of Enzo Ferrari.



Who was Enzo Ferrari, an icon of the motor

Enzo was a boy from the beginning of the 20th century, curious and passionate about the innovations that arose in that crazy time. At the age of 10, he makes an excursion to Bologna, just 50 km from his town, with his father and his brother to see a car race, the Florio Cup, and decides that he wants to be a pilot. A precocious vocation that did not abandon him throughout his life.

But his childhood and the early years of his youth were not easy. He did not like to study and flirt with different trades. From writing a chronicle of a football game and La Gazzetta dello Sport in 1914 to work with the firemen of Mdena. World War I and the death of his father and his brother in 1916 placed him as head of the family, but he was immediately enlisted for war. A strong pneumonia in 1918 is about to end his life, but he overcomes it and returns to civilian life.

Enzo Ferrari, at the wheel of an Alfa Romeo, together with Nino Beretta, in his debut as a driver on October 5, 1919.



He tries to get into Fiat and is turned down, but gets to work on his beloved cars turning war surplus into cars. He ah he learns to drive and to do it fast. In 1919 he begins to compete, first in the Parma-Poggio di Berceto and the following year with a Alfa Romeo used was second in the Targa Florio, in Sicily. He thus began his relationship with the Milan brand, with which he collaborated until 1939 as test driver, dealer owner and director of the competition department.

The origin of the horse

The ferrari shieldwhich is now the brand of the most famous sports car manufacturer in the world, was given to him in 1923 by the Counts Baracca, parents of a famous Italian air pilot during World War I. Francesco Barracca, who carried it on his planes. Enzo himself remembers it in his biography: “It was she who told me one day to put her son’s rearing horse in his cars, ‘It will bring you luck’. The horse was and still is black, I added canary yellow in the background , which is the color of Modena”.

He first used the shield on his cars and when he stopped racing, in 1931, on those of his own team or team. He had created it in Modena in 1929, in the midst of the Great Depression, under the name of Scuderia Ferrarithe same one that continues almost a century later and with the support of some textile entrepreneurs from Ferrara and the support of Bosch, PIrelli or Shell. Initially he works as assistance for the Alpha pilots, but he also had motorcycles. Over time it became the competition division of the Milanese brand.

Piero Ferrari with King Emeritus Juan Carlos I in front of the Ferrari offices.



In September 1939, he created his own company in Mdena, Auto Avio Construzione, who when World War II broke out moved to Maranello, where Enzo spent his summers as a child. Ah creates the base from which to be his great company. The objective of the location was to get away from the bombing, but although it did not succeed, the company was attacked in November 1944 and February 1945.

In 1947, in post-war Italy, Enzo-Ferrari founds a small company in the town of Maranello, near Modena. At a time when mass motorization was about to kick off, Ferrari decided to go against the grain by investing his experience in building racing cars. Sparing no human and financial capital, he developed an engine for the 125 S that was a manifesto of the technological innovation and laid the foundation for a history of victories. Today it is the most famous brand in Italy and a myth throughout the world.

How many children did Enzo Ferrari have?

While the sporting successes were piling up, his personal life was not so happy. Ferrari had married in 1923 with Laura Garello (1923-1978) whom he had met at his dealership. The woman’s bad relationship with her mother-in-law was a headache for Enzo and the joy of the arrival of his first child, Alfredo ‘Dino’ Ferrarion January 19, 1932, was short-lived.

He was soon diagnosed with a genetic disease muscular dystrophy, from which he did not recover and from which he died at the age of 24 in 1956. He was his only legitimate son and, like his father, passionate about motors and speed. And since then Il Comendatore always wear glasses with smoked lenses. In addition, every day, before going to work, he visited the grave of her son.

Portrait of Alfredino Ferrari.



Long before this tragic event, Maranello Enzo Ferrari met Lina Lardia secretary with whom he fell in love and with whom in 1944 he had his second child, Piero Ferrari, vice president of the company since 1988 and owner of 10% of the capital. Enzo never divorced his wife and did not marry Lina until Laura died in 1978. Despite this, she was his discreet companion but always present both at work and in his personal life.

Piero Ferrari accompanies designer Marc Newson on his visit to the Ferrari headquarters in Maranello in 2015.



Sporting successes compensated for the ups and downs in his personal life, such as F1 championships with Alberto Ascari in 1952 and 1953 and Juan Manuel Fangio in 1956. Ferrari became a fast and winning brand, which in those years also meant many tragedies because the safety systems for the drivers were non-existent and they raced on often open roads.

The accident of the first Spanish Ferrari driverAlfonso Cabeza de Vaca, Marquis of Portago, while competing in the Mille Miglia in 1957, which led to his death, that of his co-driver and that of more than a dozen spectators, ended with the legendary Italian race (now it is run with classic cars and in regular sections).

The role of Dino Ferrari

As a tribute to his son, Enzo Ferrari called dinosaur to models made between 1968 and 1976 with smaller engines, V6, rear wheel drive and slightly more affordable. Even Fiat manufactured versions of this model due to the impossibility of producing many units in Maranello. In total Ferarri made less than 3,600 units of the ferrari dino but today they are highly valued among fans of the classics. In 2018 a 1963 Ferrari Dino GTO 259 sold for 80 million.

Ferrari Dino 206 GT 1968.



the ferrari movie

The history of Ferrari had many ups and downs. In the 1960s the financial situation was complicated and he began to flirt with Ford, rival in the circuits, a possible sale. The Italians feared the loss of a company that represented part of the essence of the country and there were many controversies. They were finally settled in June 1969 when Giovanni Agnelli, owner of Fiat, buys 50% of Ferrari. In June 1988, with Enzo already very ill, Fiat bought the founder’s shares and increased his stake in the company from cavallino to 90%. 10% was Piero’s inheritance. And he keeps it.

The discreet life of Enzo Ferrrari does not give for many novels, but for a great palm grove. Despite this, Hollywood will start shooting this spring in Modena a film (and it is not the first film) centered on the tragic death of his son Dino and the double family of the founder. The project was scheduled for 2020 but the Covid interrupted it.

Pierro Ferrari and Enzo Ferrari in an image from the late 1980s.



The Italian press assures that the director will be Michael Mann and Adam Driver Who plays Ferrari? Driver is pigeonholing in playing famous Italians, after playing Maurizio Gucci in House of Gucci. Previously, it had been discussed Robert De Niro, Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman. To play Laura, Enzo’s wife, Penlope Cruz is the favorite.

The movie is based on the book The Man and the Machine (1991), written by Brock Yates: Enzo Ferrari himself published his memoirs in 1962 under the title Le mie gioie terribili (My terrible joys) and subsequently Piloti, what people (Pilots, what people!) yesabout his relationships with the stars of the asphalt.