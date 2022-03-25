El Francotirarock and the adventure in the mall – El Francotirarock

Sometimes shopping can be an adventure worthy of being brought to the big screen. The RockFM morning star comedian has confessed to us that the other day he had to go change a gift ticket and that he suffered everything until he was able to achieve his goal.

The first thing that Clavero has reflected on is the parking of these places. “A tension… You hear the rubber of the wheels in pursuit plan… What is this? Do you have your furious? That between the heat and the violence that there is, you say, it could be… Tufurius stoves!!”, compares the Francotirarock. It’s a feeling that you enter relaxed and after ten minutes looking for a place you get a bad feeling that you look like Vin Diesel. Clavero says that in these places one more fights for the plaza than a national policeman.

Once you manage to leave the car parked it comes the drama of the crowds. You go up the escalator and suddenly you find yourself immersed in a human tide that comes and goes, like Fito’s song. “A number of people… Look how big it is… Well, it smelled stuffy! On the ceiling inside, there was a pollution cap!”, exaggerates Alex Clavero. Apparently there were so many people and queues that they didn’t fit in the shops. To this Clavero has found a double meaning: “I have entered a store and all the people inside were queuing! Everything inside was glue… Like Nacho Vidal’s underpants!”. Our comedian was shocked that the signs in the stores put ‘For Sale’ because if you stay at the door you can say that not even Clifford comes out here.

It only occurs to Clavero go to change a gift ticket in the middle of the sales season. That’s like going to Benidorm in August. “The hysterical people… Running everywhere… It looks like a zombie movie… And who are the dead? The ones in the boxes!”, affirms the Francotirarock.

Another of the situations that is frequently found in large shopping centers is to see lost couples. TO Alex carnation has happened to him: “You get lost, your girlfriend calls you on your mobile… Where are you? I don’t know… You can only say… It sounds to me like there was a Zara next door!”.

are you wondering who is this Álex Clavero who has so much art and so much grace? Álex Clavero or Álex for friends or Alejandro for his mother when he has made a mistake is a comedian from Valladolid with roots in a town called Casasola de Arión. There is only one Álex there, so it is easy to find him if you are looking for him for a joke typified in the Penal Code that you have heard. Álex Clavero is synonymous with joy, good vibes, laughter and fun. He is a multifaceted man who has worked as a screenwriter, actor, comedian and stand-up comedian. Comedy has taken him (and continues to take him) to cover a good part of the Spanish geography with live performances in bars, halls and theaters. As if that were not enough, Álex Clavero has been a speaker and commentator at live sporting events, an entertainer at patron saint festivities and at award ceremonies.