Daniel Radcliffe reveals the shame he felt for playing ‘Harry Potter’

For a pre-adolescent actor to get into the skin of a character as mediatic as it is Harry Potter It should not be an easy task. Daniel Radcliffe he first played the young wizard when he was 12 years old. And his role lasted for a decade.

Thanks to him, she became a world-famous star and has never denied having starred in the saga created by JK Rowling. However, like any young man his age, his body was full of doubts and self-esteem issues that dissipate over time.

In a recent interview with TooFab alongside Sandra Bullock, his partner in his upcoming movie called ‘The lost City’the actor was asked about a project that he felt shame: “I think, honestly, when I was in ‘Harry Potter’ and I dressed as a student, it wasn’t the coolest thing in the world at that moment”.

“To be honest, it wasn’t until after a while that you look back and say: ‘That was unbelievably cool’. And I’m sorry now, that’s for sure, “explained the 32-year-old interpreter about the perspective he took over the years.





Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter | Warner Bros.

Emma Watson had emotional consequences for giving life to Hermione Granger

Emma Watson he had worse luck than his co-star in the movies. The actress has spoken on more than one occasion about the fears she suffered from her during her time as Hermione Granger. Such was the magnitude of her anxiety that she confessed to having spent hours of therapy to face it.

“I was in therapy and I felt very guilty about it. It was like: ‘Why me?’ Or if someone would have enjoyed and wanted the role more than me, “she declared to Vogue in 2019 and whose details you can see in the video above.

“I’ve struggled a lot with the guilt around that idea. I thought I should enjoy it a lot more, get more excited and it really cost me,” he said. “Part of what helped me find peace is that in those moments it was remember my identity: I am someone’s daughter and sister. I have a family”.

